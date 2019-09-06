Pure Harvest Cannabis Group Planning Relocation and Significant Cannabis and CBD Operations in Colorado, Announces Management Changes

/EIN News/ --



Company Adopts Holding Company Structure with Plans for Multiple Subsidiaries and Denver Headquarters

Denver, CO, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), a California based integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has realigned and accelerated its acquisition plans while relocating the company headquarters to Colorado. The Company will immediately expedite its plans for a significant operation in the state in all cycles of legal cannabis and hemp-CBD.

The Company has appointed Matthew D. Gregarek, an investor in numerous Colorado cannabis companies, as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We intend to leverage our years of experience in Colorado cannabis into the building of a world class management team and innovative, diversified cannabis holding company,” stated Mr. Gregarek. “I believe we will quickly find the Company well-positioned for the enormous growth of the U.S. and global cannabis and hemp markets.

“We know the Colorado market well and we have plans to create significant vertical operations in both the THC and CBD segment of this market as we prepare to expand the Pure Harvest brand into multiple states,” added Gregarek.

Colorado has emerged as the “Silicon Valley of Cannabis” and has been on the cutting edge of many of the most important cannabis industry legal and technological advances in recent years. Cannabis sales in Colorado are expected to top $1.2 billion in 2019 and expand to over $2 billion by 2022.

Despite being a national leader in cannabis, Colorado is one of the only states that has not allowed public company ownership of licensees. That will change in late 2019 when HB 19-1090 will be enacted and acquisitions can be approved by the state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED).

“Colorado is on everyone’s radar as a place where serious operators must have operations and our team has been here for many years,“ continued Gregarek “We believe this home field advantage will serve our shareholders well for the coming years and we have some exciting plans for new ideas and expansion.”

Pure Harvest is moving its headquarters from California to Colorado and will establish its executive offices in the Denver area.



About Pure Harvest Cannabis Group

The Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company’s goals include establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

