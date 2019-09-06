Global COPD Drugs Market Forecast to 2023: Pipeline Analysis on PT010, Duaklir, Nemiralisib, Danirixin

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global COPD Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Combination Therapy, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Others), Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the COPD drugs market is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 2.47% during 2018-2023.



Over the recent years, COPD Drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of COPD associated diseases, rising patient population, and increase in availability of novel combination therapy drugs. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding COPD, high smoking prevalence, rising pollution level, growing medical spending, favorable government initiatives, public private partnership have been driving the market growth.



In addition, rising geriatric population, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research, and growing scope in middle and low income countries with large patient population is anticipated to impel the market growth of the COPD drugs market. However, growing portfolio of generic COPD drugs, and patent expiration of few innovator drugs in upcoming years are expected to hinder the market performance during forecasted period.



In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type. By drug type, the combination therapy COPD drugs are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market, especially LABA/LAMA and triple combination ICS/LABA/LAMA market is expected to gain more traction in forecasted period.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global COPD drugs market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base and more emphasis towards prescribed branded drugs.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of COPD drugs market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the COPD drugs market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe along with pipeline and product analysis.



Scope of the Report



Global COPD Drugs Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

COPD Drugs Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Drug Type - Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, and Other COPD Drugs.

Regional COPD Drugs Market - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

COPD Drugs Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Drug Type - Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, and Other COPD Drugs.

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

COPD Drugs Market- Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Drug Type - Combination Therapy COPD Drugs, Anticholinergics COPD Drugs, Beta-Agonist COPD Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids COPD Drugs, Other COPD Drugs.

Other Report Highlights

Pipeline Analysis - PT010, Duaklir, Nemiralisib, Danirixin

Product Analysis

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Glaxo SmithKline, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim, TEVA Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Merck, Cipla, Mylan, Vectura, Sunovion

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1 Invest in COPD Generic Drugs

3.2 Asia Pacific Region To Witness The Fastest Growth



4. COPD Drugs Products Outlook



5. Global COPD Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)



6. Global COPD Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Combination Therapy COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Anticholinergics COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global Beta - Agonist COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 Global ICS COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global Other COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.6 Global COPD Drugs: Market Attractiveness, By Drug Type



7. Global COPD Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2017 (%)

7.1.2 Global COPD Drugs Market Size, By Region, 2023 (%)



8. North America COPD Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

8.1 North America COPD Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

8.2 North America COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type: Breakdown (%)

8.2.1 North America COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2017 (%)

8.2.2 North America COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2023 (%)

8.3 North America Combination Therapy COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

8.4 North America Anticholinergics COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

8.5 North America Beta - Agonist COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

8.6 North America ICS COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

8.7 North America Other COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

8.9 North America COPD Drugs Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

8.9.1 U.S COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

8.9.2 U.S COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)

8.9.3 Canada COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

8.9.4 Canada COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)



9. Europe COPD Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

9.1 Europe COPD Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

9.2 Europe COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type: Breakdown (%)

9.1.2 Europe COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2017 (%)

9.1.3 Europe COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2023 (%)

9.3 Europe Combination Therapy COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

9.4 Europe America Anticholinergics COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

9.5 Europe America Beta - Agonist COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

9.6 Europe America ICS COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

9.7 Europe America Other COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8 Europe COPD Drugs Market: Country Analysis (Germany, France, U.K, Italy)

9.8.1 Germany COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8.2 Germany COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8.4 France COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8.5 France COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8.7 UK COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8.6 UK COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8.7 Italy COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

9.8.8 Italy COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)



10. APAC COPD Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

10.1 APAC COPD Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

10.2 APAC COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type: Breakdown (%)

10.2.1 APAC COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2017 (%)

10.2.2 APAC COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2023 (%)

10.3 APAC Combination Therapy COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

10.4 APAC Anticholinergics COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

10.5 APAC Beta - Agonist COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

10.6 APAC ICS COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

10.7 APAC Other COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

10.8 APAC COPD Drugs Market: Country Analysis (China, Japan, and India)

10.8.1 China COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

10.8.2 China COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)

10.8.3 Japan COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

10.8.4 Japan COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)

10.8.5 India COPD Drugs Market, By Value (2013-2023)

10.8.6 India COPD Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Value (2013-2023)



11. ROW COPD Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

11.1 ROW COPD Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis

11.2 ROW COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type: Breakdown (%)

11.1.1 ROW COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2017 (%)

11.1.2 ROW COPD Drugs Market Size, By Drug Type, 2023 (%)

11.3 ROW Combination Therapy COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

11.4 ROW Anticholinergics COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

11.5 ROW Beta - Agonist COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

11.6 ROW ICS COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

11.7 ROW Other COPD Drugs Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)



12. Global COPD Drugs Market: Pipeline Analysis



13. Global COPD Drugs Market: Market Dynamics

13.1 Global COPD Drugs Market: Drivers

13.2 Global COPD Drugs Market: Restrains

13.3 Global COPD Drugs Market: Trends

13.4 Global COPD Drugs Market: Product Benchmarking

13.5 Global COPD Drugs Market: Sales Analysis, By Company



14. Porter Five Force Analysis



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Company Profiles

16.1 GSK

16.2 AstraZeneca

16.3 Boehringer-Ingelheim

16.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals

16.5 Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

16.6 Novartis

16.7 Cipla

16.8 Mylan

16.9 Vectura Group PLC

16.10 Sunovion



