Cities Management Hosts Board Member Training Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities Management, an Associa company, will be hosting a training seminar for board members on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Community Center, Bur Oak A Room in Mounds View, MN.



The event will host qualified and respected industry professionals who will share their knowledge and best practices for preparing communities for fall and winter. Experts will share tips and tricks regarding ways to prepare for the upcoming seasons including roof raking, ice dam removal, dryer vent cleaning, gutter cleaning, aeration, irrigation blow-outs, and more.



“Cities Management is dedicated to providing board members with unparalleled training opportunities and educational resources to better serve the communities they represent,” stated Traci Lehman, Cities Management president. “This upcoming seminar will give board members the opportunity to learn from highly-qualified industry professionals and prepare them to make informed decisions on behalf of their homeowners and community. We will continue to provide free seminars to not only current clients but also all board members because we know an educated board is a successful board.”



To RSVP or for more details, please contact Michelle Boeck at michelleb@citiesmanagement.com or 612.381.3647 by September 18, 2019.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



