Study Results Show 348 Care Coordination Support Tools In The Health & Human Service Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis
/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of health care technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 348 of those tech products support care coordination by health and human services organizations. Care coordination technology products are defined as those solutions that provide operational support for care coordination, provide care coordination plan templates, and/or support care coordination decision-making and training. Of the 348 products, 65% of the 348 serve the mental health services market and 221 serve the primary care market.
|Care Coordination Tech Products
by Health and Human Service Market
|Mental Health
|226
|Primary Care
|221
|Residential & Hospital-based Acute Care
|207
|Non-hospital based Acute Care
|196
|Chronic Care Management
|187
|Addiction
|178
|Long Term Services & Supports
|164
|Children & Family Services
|163
|Retail Clinics & Urgent Care
|156
|Autism & I/DD Services
|150
|Social Services (including homeless)
|129
|Adult Corrections Health Care
|114
|Juvenile Justice
|102
|Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers
|88
A comprehensive list of care coordination health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.
HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.
HealthTechNavigator.org connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.
ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
Chris Williams OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org
