Cuisine Solutions Signs Joint Venture with Emirates Flight Catering

This new joint venture will provide quality sous-vide products to customers across UAE and build the world’s largest halal sous-vide manufacturing facility in Dubai.

Chief Executive Officer Saeed Mohammed of Emirates Flight Catering said: “Today’s announcement is an important milestone for Emirates Flight Catering. Our appetite for perfection means we are 100% committed to providing the best possible quality products and services to our customers. Our partnership with Cuisine Solutions, a well-recognised and trustworthy brand in the culinary world, allows us to grow as a business and provide top quality products to the hospitality industry.

“Emirates Flight Catering constantly looks at innovation, and ways to improve our productivity, product and service quality. Introducing the distribution of sous vide products into the UAE market, swiftly followed by manufacturing in a Dubai-based facility, affords us the opportunity to secure a local supply chain of high-quality products. We are pleased to partner with Cuisine Solutions, the pioneer in sous vide technology and product, and a successful company that shares our corporate values. Together we look forward to delivering a best-in-class product and excellent value to our customers and stakeholders.”

President and Chief Executive Officer Felipe Hasselmann of Cuisine Solutions Inc. said: “Cuisine Solutions is proud to partner with Emirates Flight Catering as the first truly global sous vide manufacturer. Our joint venture will encompass the entire GCC / Africa region. Emirates Flight Catering’s ongoing pursuit to create memorable, exceptional food, coupled with its impressive mantra for outstanding service is echoed within Cuisine Solutions’ culture of quality and innovation. We are recognized by the world’s top chefs as the ultimate authority on sous vide and Emirates Flight Catering is the gold standard for onboard dining experiences.

“Equally impressive in this new joint venture, is our second phase, which includes the construction of the world’s largest halal sous vide manufacturing facility. The new Emirates Flight Catering - Cuisine Solutions partnership installation must naturally happen in Dubai. Cuisine Solutions’ dedication to perfecting the techniques of sous vide mirrors Emirates Flight Catering’s commitment to elevate the quality and pleasing diversity of every dining experience.”

The joint venture will start distributing its quality sous vide products to customers, including airlines, restaurateurs and hospitality providers, in the UAE this September. The food manufacturing facility is expected to be operational in 2022.

About Emirates Flight Catering

Emirates Flight Catering is one of the world’s largest catering operations. Offering airline, events and VIP catering as well as ancillary services including laundry, food production and airport lounge food & beverage, Emirates Flight Catering is a trusted partner of over 105 airline customers, hospitality groups and UAE government entities. Each day, the company’s 11,000 dedicated employees prepare an average of 225,000 meals and handle 210 tonnes of laundry.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous-vide foods. Led by an international team of award-winning chefs, Cuisine Solutions is recognized as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, retailers and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

