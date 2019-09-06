Atma Hotel Group Acquires Two Hotel Properties As Part Of Its Growing Portfolio To Meet Travelers’ Needs

/EIN News/ -- Chapel Hill, N.C., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atma Hotel Group, Inc., a hotel ownership and management company based in Chapel Hill, announced it has added the full-service Courtyard by Marriott and the Sheraton Europa to its existing Chapel Hill hotel portfolio. These hotels complement Atma’s existing Chapel Hill properties, which include two Hampton Inn & Suites, a Holiday Inn Express and a Quality Inn.

“We are excited to bring our family atmosphere, commitment to quality and exceptional customer experience to the Courtyard and Sheraton Europa,” said Manish Atma, founder and CEO of Atma Hotel Group. “The Sheraton Europa will undergo a transformative renovation including all guest rooms, public areas and meeting spaces by the fall of 2020. We’ve been involved in two other award-winning renovations over the past five years and are really excited to reestablish the Sheraton Europa as the premier destination for lodging, events and meetings in Chapel Hill.”

The Courtyard by Marriott offers 132 rooms and 37 suites and is adjacent to the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill Friday Center and Meadowmont Village. Guests have access to onsite dining at The Bistro, a fitness center, indoor pool and whirlpool, a jogging trail and a weekday local business shuttle. The Courtyard offers 2,163 square feet of versatile event space equipped with the latest technology to host business meetings and special events, as well as off-site venues.

The Sheraton Europa is conveniently located less than a mile off Exit 270 on I-40, four miles from downtown Chapel Hill, seven miles from Duke University and 13 miles from Research Triangle Park. It offers 168 guestrooms, more than 15,000 square feet of venue space (including 11 meeting rooms), a full-service bar and restaurant, a private outdoor pool, a rooftop amenity deck and a fitness center; all of which will be transformed during the upcoming renovation.

“As an industry, we’re seeing high demand for event space, and that’s blurring the lines between business and leisure travel,” said Atma. “With the Courtyard and Sheraton Europa, we can provide the meeting space, services and reward programs business travelers seek, within close proximity to UNC, Duke University and Research Triangle Park.”

Atma Hotel Group is also constructing a new 98-room Tru by Hilton hotel at 1720 Fordham Boulevard in Chapel Hill. Slated to open in the first quarter of 2021, the uniquely modern property will provide great value to guest who want simple, spirited accommodations where they can connect with other travelers. The Tru will be Atma’s seventh hotel in Chapel Hill.





About Atma Hotel Group

Atma Hotel Group, Inc. is a hotel ownership and property management company that prides itself on providing superior accommodations, exceeding guests’ expectations and developing its associates. Its management team and associates proactively manage each property with a hands-on approach and the latest technology to maximize profitability. Established in 1995 by Manish Atma, Atma Hotel Group, Inc. currently owns and operates Hilton Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels and Choice Hotels throughout North Carolina.





For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency.

