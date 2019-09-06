2019 Case Study on Babbel Travel: Authentic Learning Experiences are Sought After, Spurring Demand for Travel

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Babbel Travel: New venture is blazing a trail for the language travel industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study looks at why leading online language learning company Babbel is entering the online travel booking space as it looks to differentiate its offering from that of its competitors.



Babbel, a market leader in language learning apps, has launched Babbel Travel, a booking platform for language-oriented holidays. The company hopes to leverage the strength of its digital infrastructure and brand both to maximize the potential of the language travel industry and to meet users' demands for more immersive learning experiences.



If the company can successfully convert users of its app to its travel site and vice versa, it will integrate further into the learning process than any language app has before. The current needs and desires of language learning consumers would seem to be fostering a favorable market for such a move.



Travel could make for an attractive addition to the Babbel brand for professionals looking to get ahead.



Babbel Travel comes closer to offering an alternative to formal education which is already far more costly than apps. When compared with this more formal route, Babbel's app subscriptions plus travel packages could still be seen as a cost-effective option.



Overview Babbel Travel: Snapshot Travel bookings will enhance and differentiate Babbel's offering Authentic learning experiences are sought after, spurring demand for travel Babbel could improve its offering as a post-university alternative to formal education References

