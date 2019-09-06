Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Set to Exceed $2.2 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic tire inflation system market is projected to reach US$ 2,283 Mn in 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



In the last decade, the global automotive industry has focused more on developing technologies which can make traveling safer and more secure. Automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) is one such technology which can monitor the tire pressure at a preset value throughout the journey of vehicle. Technological up-gradation in a tire pressure monitoring system and consumers demand more safety in the vehicle is driving the market of automatic tire inflation system globally.



Further, based on geography, North America registered the largest market share in an automatic tire inflation system market in 2018. North American region has well-established automotive industry and has a large number of automotive OEMs manufacturers which is thereby aiding the market growth.



For instance, Pressure Systems International, Inc., Meritor, Inc., etc., among others are some of the major players of ATIS in the region. Moreover, government regulations for mandatory installation of tire pressure monitoring system on vehicle further drive the market of automatic tire inflation system in North America. Regulations such as Motor vehicle Tire Safety Regulations of Canada have asked tire manufacturers to state the maximum pressure, maximum load and expiry date on the tire so that this can help drivers to maintain their tires in a better way.



Competitive Insights



Some of the major players profiled in the automatic tire inflation system market include Stemco Products Inc., Pressure Systems International, Inc., Dana Limited, Haltec Corporation, ti.systems GmbH, PressureGuard, Precision Inflation LLC, Hendrickson USA, L.L.C, Meritor, Inc., Aperia Technologies, Inc., Michelin North America Inc., etc., among others.



These players are adopting different strategies like new product development for increasing their market share. For instance, in March 2019, Pressure Systems International, Inc. had launched their new tire pressure monitoring system TireView for trucks, tractors, and trailers. This system offers features like connected vehicle telematics for better fleet management and can also combine with the latest ATIS for the trailer.



Additionally, players are also acquiring and partnering with other companies for increasing their geographical presence. For instance, in January 2019, Luxembourg based commercial vehicle supplier SAF-HOLLAND S.A. acquired majority stakes in PressureGuard, a manufacturing firm of tire pressure monitoring system, based in Tennessee. This acquisition will further strengthen the market position of PressureGuard in North American region.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Product and Market Insights

3.1.1. Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Automatic Tire Inflation System Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market, by Product Type , 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Central Tire Inflation System

4.3. Continuous Tire Inflation System



5. Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Passenger Car

5.3. Commercial Vehicle



6. Global Automatic Tire Inflation System Market, by Sales Channel, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. OEMs

6.3. Aftermarket



7. North America Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Value, By Product Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3. North America Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Value, By Vehicle Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4. North America Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Value, By Sales Channel, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5. North America Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Value, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5.1. Market Analysis

7.5.2. U.S.

7.5.3. Rest of North America



8. Europe Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Asia-Pacific Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Rest of the World Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



11. Company Profiles



Stemco Products Inc.

Pressure Systems International Inc.

Dana Limited

Haltec Corporation

ti.systems GmbH

PressureGuard

Precision Inflation LLC

Hendrickson USA LLC

Meritor Inc.

Aperia Technologies Inc.

Michelin North America Inc.

