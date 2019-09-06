Worldsource Financial Management Celebrates 30th Anniversary

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldsource Financial Management Inc. (Worldsource), one of Canada’s leading mutual fund dealers, is celebrating three decades of powerful partnerships.



Launched in 1989 as Worldsource Financial Services, the company merged with Capital Management Group in 1996 to become the predecessor to Worldsource Financial Management Inc. Worldsource, as a subsidiary of Worldsource Wealth Management Inc. (WWM), has played an important part in the success of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a firm with deep roots in the financial industry which, as of June 30, 2019, had client assets under management of $30 billion and assets under administration of over $18 billion.

Today, WWM, which comprises Worldsource Financial Management Inc., Worldsource Securities Inc. and IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc., supports over 3,000 independent Advisors and financial institutions across its mutual fund, securities and insurance distribution channels. “With this diversity across the financial industry, and the strength of our parent company, Guardian Capital, we have strong Advisor and client partnerships in place to succeed over the next 30 years and beyond,” said Anthony Messina, President and CEO of Worldsource Financial Management.

“The partnerships we have developed have been a significant factor in the success of the firm over the past 30 years, and will continue to serve us well for the future,” said George Mavroudis, President and CEO of Guardian Capital Group.

“Worldsource continues to invest for the future in digital technologies, practice management and client-enabling tools. Employees all across Canada are committed to improving service levels and enhancing everyday Advisor experiences,” said Messina.

About Worldsource Financial Management Inc.

Worldsource Financial Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Worldsource Wealth Management Inc., a fully-integrated wealth management company, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. For more information about Worldsource Financial Management, please visit www.worldsourcefinancial.com .

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. Guardian provides institutional and private wealth investment management services; provides financial services to international investors; provides services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A), and Guardian is currently celebrating 50 years as a listed company. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com .

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Moss

Telephone: (416) 947-3720





