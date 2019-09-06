Revamp Key Insurance Processes at 5th Annual Connected Insurance Canada

/EIN News/ --

Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating as an exhibitor in the 5th Annual Connected Insurance Canada to be held at Toronto Marriott Downtown Eaton Centre Hotel on September 10-11, 2019.

“With the change in market dynamics, insurance carriers must realign their core operations and optimize their key insurance processes. In this competitive industry, a customer-centric mindset is crucial to win and retain customers. Newgen’s solutions for the insurance industry, built on our unified automation platform, help businesses deliver a superior digital experience to their customers,” said Diwakar Nigam, CEO, Newgen Software.

The attendees can meet and interact with Newgen subject matter experts at Booth # 3 while gaining a strategic view of the emerging trends and the latest innovations in the insurance landscape. The experts will showcase Newgen’s insurance solutions, namely new business, underwriting, claims processing and policy servicing. Further, they will share insights on how insurance carriers can delight their customers with the customer service management (CSM) solution and leverage new age technologies such as RPA, AI, machine learning, mobility, blockchain, analytics, and IOT.

The solutions from Newgen enable end-to-end automation and standardization of key insurance processes. These solutions are built on a unified automation platform, which ensure seamless information flow across the organization and maintain data integrity. Leveraging the solutions, insurers can achieve agility, accuracy, and transparency in processes across life, health, and general insurance.

Connected Insurance is Canada’s leading strategic insurance event, uniting 350+ business executives from across the insurance ecosystem under one roof. The event is a platform for the insurance companies to share industry insights and experience a culture of innovation.

About Newgen Software Technologies Canada Limited:

Newgen Software is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world’s leading banks, Governments, BPO’s & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

