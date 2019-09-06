Global $1.9Bn+ Flip Classroom Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Increasing Trend of Digitization Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flip Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flip (Flipped) classroom market was worth US$ 971 Million in 2018. The market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,904.9 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during 2019-2024.



The increasing trend of digitization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. This, coupled with the growing popularity of personalized learning among the masses and the development of online education communities, has significantly contributed to the demand for flipped classrooms. Educational institutions are currently deploying flip learning programs as they enable enhanced interaction among students and teachers which helps instructors in effectively understanding the individual needs of each student.



Furthermore, they also allow easy understanding of any concept to the students who can access and download the lectures, usually stored in an online repository, and can rewind, pause and play them any number of times. Rising disposable income levels, increasing research and development (R&D) to improve the available educational facilities and technological innovations are also catalyzing the growth of the market.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global flip classroom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global flip classroom industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global flip classroom industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global flip classroom industry?

What is the structure of the global flip classroom industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global flip classroom industry?

What are the profit margins in the global flip classroom industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flip Classroom Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by End-user

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Higher Education

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 K-12



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Adobe

13.3.2 Cisco

13.3.3 Desire2Learn

13.3.4 Echo360

13.3.5 Panopto

13.3.6 Aptara

13.3.7 Articulate

13.3.8 City & Guilds

13.3.9 Crestron Electronics

13.3.10 Dell

13.3.11 Haiku Learning

13.3.12 Mediacore

13.3.13 N2N Services

13.3.14 OpenEye

13.3.15 Saba Software

13.3.16 Schoology

13.3.17 TechSmith



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giw753

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.