Global Modified Starch Markets: Analysis to 2027

The Global Modified Starch Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Increasing Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry, Rising Growth in Demand for Packed Food and The Growth of Convenience Foods.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Growth in Pharmaceutical Industry

3.1.2 Rising Growth in Demand for Packed Food

3.1.3 The Growth of Convenience Foods

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Modified Starch Market, By Function

4.1 Binders

4.2 Emulsifiers

4.3 Stabilizers

4.4 Thickeners

4.5 Other Functions

4.5.1 Moisture retention

4.5.2 Gelling

4.5.3 Fat substitution agents

4.5.4 Sizing

4.5.5 Film formation

4.5.6 Adhesion



5 Modified Starch Market, By Type

5.1 Pre-Gelatinized Starch

5.2 Resistant Starch

5.3 Cationic Starch

5.4 EtherIfied Starch

5.5 Esterified Starch

5.6 Cross-Linked Starch

5.7 Dextrins

5.8 Anionic Starch

5.9 Grafted Starch

5.10 Enzyme Modified Starch

5.11 Oxidized Starch

5.12 Acetylated Starch

5.13 Physically Modified Starch

5.14 Thinned Starch

5.15 Other Types



6 Modified Starch Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Potato

6.2 Corn

6.3 Cassava

6.4 Wheat

6.5 Maize

6.6 Other Raw Materials

6.6.1 Tubers

6.6.2 Yam

6.6.3 Rice



7 Modified Starch Market, By Application

7.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.1.1 Controlled/Sustained release polymer

7.1.2 Tablet Superdisintegrant

7.1.3 Pharmaceutical Excipient

7.1.4 Plasma Volume Expander

7.2 Food & Beverages

7.2.1 Canned foods

7.2.2 Flavor Encapsulation

7.2.3 Frozen Food

7.2.4 Dairy Products

7.2.5 Beverages

7.2.6 Bakery & Confectionery Products

7.2.7 Processed Foods

7.2.8 Other Food & Beverage Applications

7.3 Animal Feed

7.3.1 Pet Food

7.3.2 Bulk Ingredient for On-farm Formulation

7.3.3 Beef Cattle

7.3.4 Aquaculture

7.3.5 Compound Feed

7.3.6 Ruminant Feed

7.3.7 Swine Feed

7.3.8 Poultry Feed

7.3.9 Other Animal Feed Applications

7.3.9.1 Rabbit Feed

7.4 Cosmetics

7.4.1 Dry Shampoos

7.4.2 Color cosmetics

7.4.3 Anhydrous Products

7.4.4 Creams & Lotions

7.4.5 Antiperspirants

7.4.6 Cleansing Products

7.4.7 Powders

7.5 Industrial

7.5.1 Detergents

7.5.2 Adhesives

7.5.3 Foundry



7.6 Weaving & Textile Industry

7.7 Petroleum Industry

7.8 Plastic Industry

7.9 Paper Industry

7.10 Personal Care



8 Modified Starch Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Avebe U.A.

10.2 Universal Starch Chem Allied

10.3 Roquette Freres

10.4 Tate & Lyle PLC

10.5 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

10.6 Emsland- Strke GmbH

10.7 Ulrick & Short Ltd.

10.8 Rcher Daniels Midland Company

10.9 Grain Processing Corporation

10.10 Agrana

10.11 Cargill, Incorporated

10.12 Ingredion Incorporated

10.13 ADM - Archer Daniels Midland



