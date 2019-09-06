Hemp, Inc. Subsidiary, The Hemp University, Has Limited Number of Tickets Left for Pre-Harvest Symposium Workshop in Oregon This Sunday

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a vertically integrated global leader in the industrial hemp industry, announced today that The Hemp University, a subsidiary of Hemp, Inc., has a limited number of tickets left for “The Pre-Harvest Symposium” Hemp Farming Workshop this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Pre-Harvest Symposium will be hosted at Southern Oregon University at 1250 Siskiyou Boulevard Ashland, Oregon 97520 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The workshop will feature a select group of hemp industry leaders who will spend the day educating and offering support to farmers, entrepreneurs and investors. This workshop will provide attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded people in the industrial hemp industry.



“The growth we are seeing in Southern Oregon’s industrial hemp industry is incredibly strong as is demonstrated by the explosion of hemp licenses and acreage in this area,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “However, with quick growth comes a lot of learning, which is why we have set out to help these hardworking Southern Oregon farmers, entrepreneurs and investors gain a clear understanding of the market and its growth potential from experienced industry leaders. Speakers are both local and interstate experts and it’s our goal that after the workshop, attendees are confident in the crop, in the industry and feel supported.”

Key issues discussed at the workshop will include harvesting, processing and profit channels. Panels include discussions on ethics, profits and sustainability, and regional identity, specifically tailored for Southern Oregon-grown hemp. At the workshop, there will be an Entrepreneur's Market that will showcase various products and services that align with a prosperous harvest season.

Perlowin added, “In each of the past Southern Oregon Hemp University workshops, we have seen an incredible turnout and attendees continue to come back to continue their education. This is a truly unique experience that services everyone from first-time hemp farmers to serial investors and industry experts with years of experience. It is inspiring seeing everyone in the same room who is just as passionate about this crop as I am and helping one another succeed.”

To view a full list of topics and speakers at The Pre-Harvest Symposium please visit thehempuniversity.com . To purchase general admission tickets for $155, click here . To listen to past Hemp University workshops, please visit hemp-university.teachable.com .

The Company also released news yesterday that it has geared up to produce 20,000 hemp pre-rolls per day and, according to executives, is already preparing to increase that amount to 20,000 per hour. The company’s smokable product, to enter the marketplace, is a high-end, top quality product that is both effective and flavorful. With one pre-roll selling for $10 retail, coupled with the infrastructure already in place for fast production, Hemp, Inc. expects to bring in major revenue by quarter’s end.

According to Perlowin, Hemp, Inc. made the decision this year to grow hemp predominantly for a smokable product that focuses on CBD levels and terpene profiles. While some of Hemp, Inc.’s harvest will go to biomass for oil and isolate production, a significant amount will be used in the production of smokable products. This vertical integration merges seamlessly with Hemp, Inc.’s processing facilities which specialize in drying and curing the flower for smoking.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page , where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.'s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website . According to the company's CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com



