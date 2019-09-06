Wave Life Sciences to Host Analyst and Investor Research Day on October 7, 2019

Wave leadership to present updates on multiple preclinical programs and discuss advances in PRISM™ platform

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced it will host a Research Day for analysts and investors on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts at 1:00 p.m. ET.



As part of the event, members of the Wave Life Sciences leadership team will discuss advances in PRISM™, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables genetically-defined diseases to be targeted with stereopure oligonucleotides across multiple therapeutic modalities, and present updates on multiple preclinical programs. The event will also include perspectives from key opinion leaders on the importance of Wave’s allele-selective approach to treating Huntington’s disease.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com . A replay of the event will also be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About PRISM™

PRISM is Wave Life Sciences’ proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables genetically defined diseases to be targeted with stereopure oligonucleotides across multiple therapeutic modalities. PRISM combines the company’s unique ability to construct stereopure oligonucleotides with a deep understanding of how the interplay among oligonucleotide sequence, chemistry and backbone stereochemistry impacts key pharmacological properties. By exploring these interactions through iterative analysis of in vitro and in vivo outcomes and artificial intelligence-driven predictive modeling, the company continues to define design principles that are deployed across programs to rapidly develop and manufacture clinical candidates that meet pre-defined product profiles.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:

Kate Rausch

617-949-4827

krausch@wavelifesci.com



