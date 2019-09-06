Tile Collaborates with the Google Assistant to Improve In-Home Finding

New Direct Finding Functionalities Make Tile Platform Faster, Even More Reliable

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile , the leading cloud-based finding platform, today announces collaboration with Google to super-charge Tile’s platform by integrating the company’s finding technology with the Google Assistant, making it an additional hub that can ring your lost Tile, even when your phone is not around. Features with Google will launch later this year.



“This is big news for Tile customers,” says CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. “If you were to lose or misplace your wallet, remote, backpack - anything, Google will soon join your personal search party with a simple voice command.”

The Google Assistant, will support Tile’s voice-enabled "direct ring” technology, allowing the platform to connect directly with and ring lost items, for a faster and more reliable result. The process is very similar to executing any other smart home Action with the Assistant.

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its vast community that spans 230 countries and territories, Tile’s cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. The global Tile community helps locate more than five million unique items every day. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

Tile Media Contact

Sarah Davis

sarah.davis@tile.com

Google Media Contact

Josh Cruz

joshcruz@google.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.