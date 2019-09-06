Global Cartoning Machines Market Size & Share 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cartoning Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall cartoning machines market worldwide was valued at US$ 4.67 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Globalization has removed all barriers and increased transit distance and time for products. Cartons are protective packaging solutions which ensure the safety of the product throughout the supply chain. In 2018, the global packaging industry was valued at more than US$ 800.0 Bn and increasing with more than 2.7% every year.



Technological advancements such as design improvements, capacity expansion, and automation are the major growth drivers for cartoning machines market. Proliferating food & beverages and healthcare sector is among the most significant factors supporting the cartoning machines market growth. As a result, we are expecting high growth in the cartoning machines market during the forecast period.



Based on end-use, food & beverages segment is the leader in cartoning machines market with more than 36% of the market share. Food & beverages segment is the leader due to growing FMCG market around the globe with more than 3.6% every year. In cartons, the product is safe and easy to carry as compared with plastic bags and paper bags.



The worldwide increase in exports for FMCG products is also driving the growth for cartoning machines market. The healthcare segment will grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of rising expenditure on healthcare and personal care products. Due to all these factors, food & beverages segment will continue leading the cartoning machines market throughout the forecast period.



Based on the geography, in 2018, Asia Pacific was the leader in cartoning machines market with more than 37% of the market share worldwide. India and China are expected to remain the growth engines for cartoning machines market in the Asia Pacific. The region will grow substantially due to rise in the packaging industry in the region.



On account of extensive industrialization and growth in food and beverages sector in developing economies such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region will continue growing with high CAGR during the forecast period. Further, the rise in the e-commerce industry in the region is also driving the growth for cartoning machines. As a result of all these factors, we are expecting high growth in the region throughout the forecast period.



Major market players are focusing on strategies such as new product development to improve their market position. For example, in 2016, IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH introduced the world's fastest cartoning machine which can make 1000 cartons per minute. Feature enhancement is expected to remain a key strategy in the market in years to come.



13. Company Profiles

13.1. Econocorp Inc

13.2. Robert Bosch GmbH

13.3. ACG Worldwide

13.4. Pakmatic Company (PTY) Ltd.

13.5. Betti s.r.l.

13.6. Bivans Corporation

13.7. Engelmann & Buckham Ltd.

13.8. Molins Langen

13.9. Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

13.10. OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

13.11. IWK Verpackungstechnik GmbH

13.12. Rovema GmbH

13.13. IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA



