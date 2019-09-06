Megan Rapinoe to Keynote Pay Equity Symposium

Loews Philadelphia Hotel, October 7 – 9

Scottsdale, Ariz, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

U.S. Women’s soccer team captain and equality advocate Megan Rapinoe will kick-off WorldatWork’s Pay Equity Symposium, October 7-9 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, as part of October is Pay Equity Month, which calls attention to the national conversation about pay equity. Scott Cawood, president and CEO, WorldatWork, will host a Q&A with Rapinoe on October 7 at 7pm. (Credentialed media: contact judy@companyb-ny.com for press passes).

The Pay Equity Symposium provides Total Rewards and HR leaders with tools, strategies and solutions to ensure fairness and to help them meet the intense regulatory requirements that are emerging. The event comprises sessions featuring leading executives at premier organizations who are driving the conversation on pay equity and developing solutions.

“We are thrilled that Megan Rapinoe is helping WorldatWork, and society at large, shine a light on what has become the mantra of our time, equal pay,” said Cawood. “Megan is a true force for change, far beyond sports. Organizations run significant legal and reputational risk if they fail to properly address pay equity concerns, but they have significant advantage if they are on the leading edge of fairness and transparency efforts.”

- the latest innovations to detect and remediate pay equity issues Evolving global and U.S. legal/regulatory landscape

Establishing and maintaining pay equity in a changing market environment

A comprehensive approach to pay equity and diversity and inclusion

Data-driven solutions to eliminate pay gaps

A proven remediation mapping process and developing a “pay equity scorecard”

Best practices for making public pay gap disclosures

Navigating the growing pay equity movement – what employers need to know

Developing a holistic strategy to ensure a sustainable shift in pay equity management

Other leading-edge pay equity topics

About WorldatWork®

WorldatWork, the Total Rewards Association, is the leading global nonprofit organization for professionals who are engaged in the critically important practice of Total Rewards. We serve those who are responsible for cultivating inspired, engaged, productive, and committed workers in effective and rewarding workplaces. We guide them in the design and delivery of Total Reward programs with our education and certification; idea exchange; thought leadership; knowledge creation; information sharing; research; advocacy; and networking. Founded in 1955, WorldatWork serves Total Rewards professionals throughout the world working in organizations of all sizes and every industry.





