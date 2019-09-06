President receives message from Gabonese counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 6 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, received on Thursday, in Luanda, a message from his Gabonese counterpart, Ali Bongo, about the ongoing political reforms in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).,

The bearer of the letter was Gabonese Foreign Minister Alain Claude Bilie Nze, who traveled to the Angolan capital as special envoy of Ali Bongo, also acting President of ECCAS.

"We are going through several (ECCAS) member states to convey the idea of ​​what the reforms in the Community should look like and their effects when it is all over," the emissary told reporters following a meeting with President João Lourenço.

In the framework of ECCAS, Alain Claude Bilie Nze said that a summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in November or December of the current year, at a location to be indicated.

The summit will have on the table ECCAS reforms, he said.

The Gabonese diplomat underscored President João Lourenço's commitment to ECCAS, which “has been crucial to what we have been looking for in this framework,” he said.

Angola and Gabon have been advocating dialogue, conflict resolution and regional stability.

In recent months, the two states have maintained contacts at the presidential level, with the sending to Libreville (Gabon) of a special envoy of the Angolan Head of State to exchange information related to the situation in ECCAS.

Angola and Gabon are members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

In addition to Angola and Gabon, the Community includes Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Chad.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.