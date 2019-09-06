Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Markets: United States Outlook to 2026 - A $744Bn+ Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Analysis Report By Business Model (Standalone, Health Insurance Providers, Retail Pharmacy), By End Use (Commercial, Federal), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. pharmacy benefits management market size is projected to reach USD 744.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Increasing vertical integration of key market players, rising prevalence of chronic disease, and shrinking FDA generic-approval backlog are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market.



Vertical integration of pharmacy benefits management (PBM) organizations with health insurance companies are poised to result in increased control of PBMs over distribution systems. This will lead to rise in rebates, ultimately increasing the cost of drug list prices. Moreover, it will result in a monopoly of certain market player, concentrating sales and revenue generation.



The business of insuring and administering employee benefit programs in the country, especially, health care programs, is heavily regulated by federal and state laws and administrative agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), State Departments of Insurance, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Internal Revenue Services, and Departments of Labor.



All PBM businesses in the U.S. must include home delivery and specialty pharmacies licensed as pharmacies in the states of establishment. Several states in the country regulate the scope of prescription (Rx) drug coverage and delivery channels to receive drugs for managed care organizations (MCOs), insurers, and Medicaid care plans. Certain home delivery and specialty pharmacies must be registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and individual state controlled substance authorities.



Further key findings from the study suggest:



Based on business model, the market has been segmented into standalone PBM, health insurance providers, and retail pharmacy. Of these, PBMs associated with health insurers are likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Rise in mergers and partnerships between market players is expected to result in an increased demand for PBM systems

OptumRx and Express Scripts (merged with Cigna in December 2018) are among the key players merged or acquired by large health insurance providers

Based on end use, the market has been divided into commercial and federal. Commercial PBM systems dominated the market and are estimated to maintain their dominance through 2026 owing to a large number of covered patients

CVS Health; Aetna; Express Scripts; Cigna; OptumRx, Inc.; Walgreens Booth Alliance; MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc.; Anthem; and Rite Aid are some of the key players in the market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 User Perspective Analysis

3.2.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.2.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Vertical Integration Of Key Market Players

3.3.1.2 Introduction Of Improved Health Benefit Plans

3.3.1.3 Growing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases In The U.S.

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Stringent regulations to cut back rebates

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping Analysis

3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1.1 Bargaining power of buyers: High

3.5.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers: Moderate

3.5.1.3 Competitive rivalry: High

3.5.1.4 Threat of new entrants: Low

3.5.1.5 Threat of substitutes: High

3.5.2 Pestel Analysis

3.5.2.1 Political & Legal Landscape

3.5.2.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.2.3 Social Landscape

3.5.2.4 Technological Landscape

3.5.2.5 Environmental Landscape

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Regulatory Framework



Chapter 4 U.S. Pharmacy Benefits Management Market: Business Model Analysis

4.1 U.S. Pharmacy Benefits Management Business Model Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 U.S. Pharmacy Benefits Management Business Model Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Business Model Segment

4.3.1 Standalone PBM

4.3.1.1 Standalone PBM Market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Billion)

4.3.2 Health Insurance Providers

4.3.2.1 Health Insurance Providers Market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Billion)

4.3.3 Retail Pharmacy

4.3.3.1 Retail Pharmacy Market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5 U.S. Pharmacy Benefits Management Market: End Use Analysis

5.1 U.S. Pharmacy Benefits Management End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 U.S. Pharmacy Benefits Management End Use Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the End Use

5.3.1 Commercial

5.3.1.1 Commercial PBM market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Billion)

5.3.2 Federal

5.3.2.1 Federal PBM market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

6.3.2 Strategy Mapping

6.3.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

6.4 U.S. Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) Market: Market Position Analysis (Based on Regional Presence and Recent Updates)

6.5 Company Profiles



CVS Health

Aetna

Express Scripts Holding Company

Cigna

Optumrx Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Anthem

Medimpact Healthcare Systems Inc.

Rite Aid

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n4oqy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.