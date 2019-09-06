NETGEAR Announces the Industry’s First Cloud-Configurable Commercial Grade Mesh Network

Latest updates to the NETGEAR Insight solution enable the deployment of fully configurable mesh networks to support wireless port extenders, VLAN mapping across the mesh, instant discovery and many other feature enhancements

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the industry’s leading provider of leading-edge networking products for the home and office, has announced new features to its award-winning Insight™ management solution , including a new 4-port integrated gigabit Ethernet switch WiFi mesh access point, an Insight supported 10-port gigabit switch with greater PoE capacity, Insight support on more Smart Pro Managed switches and the addition of Instant Captive Portal for all Insight managed wireless products.



“NETGEAR Insight cloud management solution, now in its third year, has proven to be a powerful tool for small businesses to manage their networks remotely or for managed service providers to better keep tabs on the health of their client networks,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for NETGEAR Business products. “The Insight platform offers support for 22 different switches, access points and security devices managed by way of a free mobile application accessible on both iOS and Android as well as multi-customer desktop solutions for service providers.”

New features to the Insight remote management solution include:

NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh

NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh combines two industry leading and innovative technologies: patented tri-band mesh WiFi and the Insight remote management platform. Instant Mesh supports NETGEAR’s commercial-grade, high-performance wireless access point, the WAC540, and the newly released mesh WiFi multi-mode access point WAC564.

With the use of the Insight App and a few taps of the screen, a network can be easily expanded to increase the coverage area by adding up to 5 units of WAC540 or WAC564. One of the five units will need to be designated as the root, which connects the WiFi network to the internet; and the other four units are named as extenders to expand the reach of the WiFi coverage. Either WAC540 or the WAC564 can be the root or the extender, configured by the user, or configured and optimized by Insight automatically.

WAC540 and WAC564 can be used in a mix-and-match fashion, giving businesses the ultimate flexibility in network design and deployment. The WAC540 is ideal for businesses that run on WiFi networks. Its PoE feature and the industrial design are ideal for either ceiling mounting or wall-mounted placement. The WAC564, with its integrated 4-port gigabit Ethernet switch, designed for either desktop or wall mounting, is ideal for businesses that run on a mix of both WiFi and Ethernet networks.

NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh WiFi Multi-mode Access Point (WAC564)

The WAC564 is the industry’s first multi-mode WiFi access point that can perform as a root or an extender in a WiFi mesh network, or as a powerful stand-alone WiFi access point. With its integrated 4-port gigabit Ethernet switch, businesses can now expand their wired and wireless networks seamlessly, supporting multiple unified SSIDs and VLANs.

In Access Point mode, enjoy the powerful AC3000 tri-band WiFi for your business. The WAC564 includes three separate radios - a 2.4GHz and two 5GHz (low and high frequency bands) - bringing a total of 3Gbps throughput to any WiFi devices. The WAC564 offers advanced and easy-to-manage WiFi features such as band-steering, beamforming, load balancing, airtime fairness, and advanced roaming.

In Mesh Extender mode, each WAC564 connects over the air to the WAC564 or WAC540, creating an instant WiFi mesh network of one root and multiple extenders that quadruples the range of coverage with unified SSID and VLAN settings, providing the ultimate secure WiFi experience for any business.

The WAC564 helps small businesses expand the network and provide powerful WiFi services:

Nearby rooms where cabling is not available and in range of current WiFi reception

Rented or temporary spaces

Neighboring office building 1

Any situation where cables cannot be run

NETGEAR Instant Captive Portal

The Instant Captive Portal allows businesses to provide a secure guest WiFi access with social media login with analytics, customizable advertising, session management, and log storage. The intuitive portal solution is easily configurable and customizable with NETGEAR Insight and available on all Insight Managed Wireless devices (WAC5xx and Orbi Pro). Additional Instant Captive Portal features include:

Customizable Payment:

Charge by amount of time usage, per user

Payment through PayPal

Customizable Registration Fields:

Support for: Checkbox Dropdown Input field One-year of guest logs to comply with European regulations



Customizable Splash Page:

Logo

Background images

Templates and themes

Responsive web page design, adaptive to smartphone, tablet, and desktop

Guest logs:

One-year of guest logs to comply with European regulations

NETGEAR Dark Web Intelligence Service

The NETGEAR Dark Web Intelligence service will provide scalable, cloud-based technology to help businesses turn global threat data into relevant intelligence and insight. Additionally, it will further enable companies of all sizes to save time and resources by accelerating incident response performance, providing user-friendly actionable evidence accessible to the business or Managed Service Provider. Additional benefits include:

Dark Web Intelligence uses a large array of sensors to monitor and protect user data, credit cards and identity

Helps users accurately understand and react to threats, flow of information is visualized with charts and graphs.

Dark Web Intelligence features a customizable online dashboard and real-time data visualization tools

NETGEAR Business Insight Hardware Updates

NETGEAR 10-Port Gigabit PoE+ Ethernet Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS110TPP)

With powerful L2+ and L3 Lite features, great PoE functionality, and enhanced performance and usability, the GS110TPP is now also included in the list of products managed by Insight. Smart Managed Pro switches are purpose built for converged networks where voice, video and data are all carried across a single network platform. Optimized for network efficiency, operational cost savings, and ease of management, these switches are the ideal solution for the most advanced small and medium organizations that are seeking the best combination of features, performance, and value.

Insight Support on Existing Smart Managed Pro Switches

NETGEAR releases new Insight firmware for four 24-port and 48-port NETGEAR Smart Managed Pro Switches, designed to support dense deployments of modern high-power PoE+ devices. These include:

24-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS728TPv2)

24-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS728TPPv2)

48-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS752TPv2)

48-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS752TPPv1)

NETGEAR Business Hardware Updates

NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ Unmanaged Switch (GS305PP) - 83W

With its sturdy metal case, fanless design and desktop or wall mount positioning, the GS305PP is the ideal upgrade to any network for the easy installation of 4 PoE+ devices in the home or office. It automatically connects to your router for instant addition of 4 wired connections for high-speed non-blocking Gigabit connectivity. Key features:

Most cost-effective 5-port PoE+ Gigabit switch with 83W total budget – Connect multiple power demanding devices to a network with a single wire for power and connectivity

Ideal for small installations of 4 PoE+ devices (IP Phone, Wired surveillance camera, Wireless Access Point) – Install just the number of ports you need with no additional configuration

Plug-and-play, automatic connectivity to your router or modem of 4 additional wired connections – No need for an IT expert or a complicated user manual, just plug-and-play

For more information about enhancements to the Insight solution, please visit NETGEAR in Hall 3.2 at booth 201during IFA 2019.

NETGEAR Insight Instant Mesh WiFi Multi-mode Access Point (WAC564) With an integrated 4-port gigabit Ethernet switch, the NETGEAR WAC564 is the industry’s first multi-mode WiFi access point that performs as a root or an extender in a WiFi mesh network, or as a powerful stand-alone WiFi access point. NETGEAR 10-Port Gigabit PoE+ Ethernet Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS110TPP) Optimized for network efficiency, operational cost savings, and ease of management,the GS110TPP is now also included in the list of products managed by Insight. Smart Managed Pro switches are purpose built for converged networks where voice, video and data are all carried across a single network platform.



