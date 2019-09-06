NETGEAR Debuts Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System — the Ultimate Whole Home Wireless Network

Designed for multi-gigabit homes full of streaming and smart home WiFi devices, the Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh system sets a new benchmark with the highest capacity and enhanced performance for any WiFi network

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR ), the leading provider of mesh WiFi systems that power smart homes, today announced the worldwide release of Orbi™ WiFi 6 Mesh System an innovative solution that delivers a new standard for wireless networks.



This next generation Orbi Mesh WiFi System is designed for the connected world of today and the future. Households now have a multitude of always-on and always-connected smart home devices many of which are running high-bandwidth applications like streaming 4K/8K Ultimate HD connections across multiple screens. The Orbi WiFi 6 mesh system has the capacity to support the traffic generated by the multitude of connected devices that are in the home today and for years to come. Similar to the difference experienced between driving on a congested four-lane highway compared to that of a sixteen-lane superhighway, WiFi 6 provides more streams so there is an increased capacity for more traffic ensuring that the fastest high-speed WiFi connected devices are not stalled by the slower ones.

“NETGEAR is pleased to be the first to bring to market the next generation mesh system capable of bringing multi-gigabit internet speeds to every corner of your home solving the need for greater speed, coverage and connection capacity,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We are building multi-gigabit highways to the internet. NETGEAR launched our first Orbi Whole Home WiFi Mesh System in 2016 and introduced the world to the power of our patented tri-band mesh WiFi with a dedicated backhaul. Now in an era where there are more devices than ever competing for bandwidth, home WiFi networks are grinding to a halt. Only Orbi WiFi 6, with four times the network capacity of WiFi 5 (802.11ac) can solve this problem.”

This exciting new addition to the NETGEAR family of mesh WiFi products will set a new bar for performance and capacity to meet the increasing bandwidth demands of our customers. NETGEAR already has the industry’s most complete WiFi 6 router portfolio and we are now happy to offer the industry’s best performing WiFi 6 mesh solution. There is no end in sight for the number of connected consumer devices being introduced to the market and each of these new products are only as powerful as their connection to the content and data sources that feed their intelligence. Orbi WiFi 6 delivers on the demands of the always-on, always-connected gigabit home.

With the current demand for more bandwidth, NETGEAR sees growth in internet speeds from service providers where gigabit speeds have become available nearly everywhere. Orbi WiFi 6 scales to provide these gigabit internet services to multi-gigabit through the use of a 2.5 Gbps WAN port or using link aggregation to combine two ports together.

Orbi™ WiFi 6 uses NETGEAR’s patented tri-band mesh technology with a patented dedicated backhaul to provide the ultimate smart home experience with seamless roaming. With 4x4 radios on both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz fronthaul, as well as a 5Ghz backhaul, Orbi WiFi 6 is designed to cover any home with a host of connected devices. This latest generation WiFi technology is faster than ever before and will support your devices’ connections for years to come, with four times increased capacity for connections as compared to a WiFi 5 (802.11ac) system.

Along with the enhanced networks speed and increased capacity, WiFi 6 also introduces efficiency and improved battery life for your mobile devices.

Availability:

Orbi WiFi 6 Tri-band Mesh System (RBK852) will be available in the coming month for a suggested retail price of $699.99 for the router and satellite system.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com .

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05c9af9f-62af-4fcc-ae62-6c84fbb8f3a0.

Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh System (RBK852) The next generation Orbi Mesh WiFi System is designed for the connected world of today and the future with WiFi 6. This exciting new addition to the NETGEAR family of mesh WiFi products sets a new bar for performance and capacity to meet the increasing demand for greater bandwidth.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.