TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on September 5, 2019 that on September 4 and September 5, 2019 David Cook acquired common shares as follows:
|PDMR
|Date of
Acquisition
|Number of
Common Shares
Acquired
|
Price
($US)
|Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction
|% of Company's
issued share capital
held
|David Cook
|September 4, 2019
|1,731
|$
|1.33
|67,867
|0.09356
|%
|September 5, 2019
|36,000
|$
|1.36
|103,867
|0.14318
|%
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of PDMR
|a)
|Name
|David Cook
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|TransGlobe Energy Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|A. a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary
Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($US) Volume
|1.33 1,731
|e)
|Aggregated information -
|Aggregated volume -
|1,731 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$1.33 US per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|September 4, 2019
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
|B. a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Common Shares
|b)
|Identification code
|ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary
Shares: CA8936621066
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price ($US) Volume
|1.36 36,000
|e)
|Aggregated information -
|Aggregated volume -
|36,000 common shares
|Aggregated price
|$1.36 US per share
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|September 5, 2019
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|NASDAQ
About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.
|For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.264.9888
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com
|TransGlobe Energy
|Via FTI Consulting
|Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer
|Eddie Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)
|+44 (0) 20 7523 8000
|Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
|James Asensio
|GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)
|+44 (0) 207 448 0200
|Jonathan Wright
|FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
|+44 (0) 203 727 1000
|Ben Brewerton
|transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
|Genevieve Ryan
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49da7320-77e6-49fe-b62f-69a5860d844f
