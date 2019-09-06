Portwell’s New 1U Rackmount Network Security Appliance Provides Both High Computing Power and Wide Network Bandwidth

CAR-3080 CAR-3080-Front and back Portwell Logo

New CAR-3080 appliance supports latest Intel® Xeon® D-2100 series processors

In short, if you’re looking for quick time-to-market for your network appliance together with flexibility of CPU selection and network port expansion, our CAR-3080 has got you covered.” — Robert Feng

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Portwell Technology Inc. ( https://www.portwell.com ), a leading network appliance provider for the cybersecurity market, announces CAR-3080 , the latest addition to its family of popular 1U rackmount network security appliances that take advantage of Intel’s Skylake platform. The new CAR-3080 is a high-end 1U 19˝ rackmount appliance that supports the IntelXeonD-2100 processor series (up to 16 cores). It also features up to 32 GbE RJ45/SFP LAN ports (copper or fiber), optional bypass LAN ports, 2x 10GbE SFP+ ports, 4x DDR4 ECC RDIMMs (up to 128GB), IntelQAT (Crypto Acceleration), IPMI 2.0 with GbE speed, TPM 2.0 and 500W ATX power supply.According to Robert Feng, American Portwell Technology’s product marketing director, the new CAR-3080 appliance is ideally suited for Next-Gen Firewall (NGFW), United Threat Management (UTM), Bandwidth Management, WAN Optimization, Telecommunication Appliances and for use in Server & Data Center applications.High Computing Power, Wide Network Bandwidth or Expansion“Simply stated, with its selection of IntelXeonD processors, the new CAR-3080 greatly enables any appliance that needs high computing,” Feng confirms, “and features 32x GbE LAN ports and 2x 10 GbE SFP+ ports to facilitate wide network bandwidth and future expansion. Not only that,” he adds, “but our new CAR-3080 also makes it easy to plan a more flexible configuration of CPUs and LAN ports, and enables easy and quick field maintenance, while ensuring extended stability, reliability and performance. This is one of the many reasons Portwell is considered a leading network appliance provider for the cybersecurity market.“In short,” Feng continues, “if you’re looking for quick time-to-market for your network appliance together with flexibility of CPU selection and network port expansion, our CAR-3080 has got you covered. What’s more, as part of our service, we can customize the device with your logo, color, and/or brand, if you wish.“And as always,” Feng confirms, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”About American Portwell TechnologyAmerican Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate Member of the IntelInternet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com Intel, Celeron, and Pentium are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.



