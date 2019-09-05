SITO Mobile Reports 65% Revenue Increase for the Second Quarter

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO), an insights-driven Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™ company, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Financial Summary

Total revenue increased 65% to $13.9 million;

SITO’s existing markets comprised $5.1 million of total revenue;

$8.8 million of total revenue was generated from new markets; and

Detailed financial results for the three- months and six-months ended June 30, 2019 is described in the financial summary sections below.

Second Quarter Financial Summary (Second Quarter of 2019 vs. Second Quarter of 2018)

Total revenue increased $5.5 million, or 65%, to $13.9 million, compared to total revenue of $8.4 million. This increase is primarily attributable to entering a new market in 2019, the first campaign of which was substantially carried out during the second quarter.

Gross profit was $4.5 million, or 32% of total revenue, compared to $4.0 million, or 48% of total revenue. The decrease in gross profit margin was due to aggressive initial pricing to penetrate new markets on which the Company is focusing.

Loss from operations was $3.7 million compared to a loss from operations of $6.1 million. This loss included one-time non-recurring impairment losses of $2.1 million comprised of write-downs of internally developed software and customer relationship long-lived assets acquired from the Hipcricket acquisition in 2015. The loss from operations would have been $1.6 million as compared to a loss from June 30, 2018 of $6.1 million, excluding the impairment losses.

Net loss was $3.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.23 per share.

Year-to-Date Financial Summary (First Six Months of 2019 vs. First Six Months of 2018)

Total revenue increased $2.7 million, or 14%, to $22.3 million, compared to total revenue of $19.6 million. Gross profit was $7.3 million, or 33% of total revenue, compared to $8.5 million, or 43% of total revenue. Loss from operations was $8.5 million compared to a loss from operations of $12.0 million. This loss from operations included one-time non-recurring losses of $2.1 million comprised of write-downs of internally developed software and customer relationship long-lived assets acquired from the Hipcricket acquisition in 2015. The loss from operations would have been $6.4 million as compared to a loss of $12.0 million, excluding the impairment losses.

Net loss was $8.5 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.0 million, or $0.45 per share.

Following is a reconciliation of the amounts of net loss from operations recognized and presented on the Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and the resulting loss per share, in accordance with US GAAP to the amount of loss from operations and loss per share attributable to and before the effect of the aforementioned recognized non-recurring items:





For the Three-months ended For the Six-months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 As reported on the Statement of Operations,

in accordance with US GAAP: Loss from operations $ 3,704,789 $ 6,081,577 $ 8,435,264 $ 12,030,240 Less: Loss on impairment - capitalized software development costs 1,911,285 - 1,911,285 - Loss on impairment - customer relationships 177,535 - 177,535 - Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 2,088,820 - 2,088,820 - Loss from operations before non-recurring items 1,615,969 6,081,577 6,346,444 12,030,240 Other (income) expense (305,624 ) (367,774 ) 13,904 (1,099,043 ) Income tax expense 3,037 22,059 2,517 53,444 Net loss before non-recurring items $ 1,313,382 $ 5,735,862 $ 6,362,865 $ 10,984,641 As reported on the Statement of Operations,

in accordance with US GAAP: Basic and diluted net (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.45 ) Less: Basic and diluted net (loss) per share,

attributable to non-recurring items 0.08 - 0.08 - Basic and diluted net (loss) per share before non-recurring items $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.45 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,641,812 25,128,681 25,593,853 24,430,373





Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $0.8 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2018.

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.

SITO turns the consumer journey into a powerful instrument for marketers, delivering actionable insights that influence behavior in real-time. Through Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™, SITO develops customized, data-driven solutions for brands spanning strategic insights and media. Our science and products reveal a deeper, real-time understanding of customer interests, actions and experiences providing increased clarity for brands when it comes to navigating business decisions and delivering advertising. The Company is home to an internally developed, proprietary location-data technology stack, arming clients with a powerful resource for granular data, real-time insights and optimization, and delivery of successful media campaigns. Using in-store targeting, proximity targeting, geo-conquesting and attribution data, SITO creates audience profiles to develop measurable hyper-targeted campaigns for brands. For more information regarding SITO’s science, technology and customized solutions spanning media and research, visit www.sitomobile.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Certain Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the following: SITO’s plans and initiatives; our possible or assumed future results of operations; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to sell additional products and services to customers; our competitive position; our industry environment; and our potential growth opportunities. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and the reports we file with the SEC. Actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements due to these risk factors. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. You should read our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the documents that we reference in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and have filed as exhibits thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, with the understanding that our actual future results and circumstances may be materially different from what we expect. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by applicable law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

Phone: 480.861.2425

Email: SITO@haydenir.com

SITO Mobile, Ltd. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2019

(Unaudited) December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 789,528 $ 2,597,246 Accounts receivable, net 15,674,306 10,206,664 Other assets, current 194,935 469,041 Total current assets 16,658,769 13,272,951 Property and equipment, net 250,363 331,635 Other assets Capitalized software development costs, net - 861,699 Intangible assets: Patents 583,681 630,857 Other intangible assets, net 583,971 897,007 Goodwill 6,444,225 6,444,225 Other assets 123,722 125,543 Operating Lease ROU Assets, net 172,404 311,717 Total other assets 7,908,003 9,271,048 Total assets $ 24,817,135 $ 22,875,634 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,102,216 $ 4,377,805 Accrued expenses 2,936,196 4,610,146 Other current liabilities 658,434 3,571 Deferred revenue 100,000 264,493 Operating lease liabilities 184,724 307,536 Note payable, net of discount 1,154,614 - Warrant liability 145,564 174,684 Total current liabilities 18,281,748 9,738,235 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities - 27,062 Other liabilities 5,850 7,644 Total long-term liabilities 5,850 34,706 Total liabilities 18,287,598 9,772,941 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 25,641,812 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019; and 25,529,078 December 31, 2018, respectively 25,642 25,529 Additional paid-in capital 187,862,312 185,983,896 Accumulated deficit (181,358,417 ) (172,906,732 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,529,537 13,102,693 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,817,135 $ 22,875,634





SITO Mobile, Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the Three-months ended For the Six-months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Media placement $ 13,892,216 $ 8,428,564 $ 22,322,592 $ 19,573,216 Total revenue 13,892,216 8,428,564 22,322,592 19,573,216 Cost of Revenue Cost of revenue 9,414,674 4,402,154 14,987,411 11,100,030 Gross profit 4,477,542 4,026,410 7,335,181 8,473,186 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 3,355,001 5,512,821 7,393,117 10,781,989 General and administrative 2,564,711 4,423,630 5,965,883 9,364,096 Depreciation and amortization 173,799 171,536 322,625 357,341 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 2,088,820 - 2,088,820 - Total operating expenses 8,182,331 10,107,987 15,770,445 20,503,426 Loss from operations (3,704,789 ) (6,081,577 ) (8,435,264 ) (12,030,240 ) Other Income (Expense) Gain on revaluation of warrant liability 348,881 334,304 29,120 975,520 Other income 16,894 31,551 17,282 117,630 Interest (expense) income, net (60,151 ) 1,919 (60,306 ) 5,893 Loss before income taxes (3,399,165 ) (5,713,803 ) (8,449,168 ) (10,931,197 ) Income tax expense (3,037 ) (22,059 ) (2,517 ) (53,444 ) Net loss $ (3,402,202 ) (5,735,862 ) (8,451,685 ) $ (10,984,641 ) Basic and diluted net (loss) per share $ (0.13 ) (0.23 ) (0.33 ) $ (0.45 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 25,641,812 25,128,681 25,593,853 24,430,373







