P2Sample Releases New Study in partnership with Women in Research: "Women in Executives in Market Research"

Women Executives in MRX

New white paper examines the presence of women in executive roles across a broad cross-section of market research companies

I felt that this paper was an important exercise in unveiling if we, as an industry, are putting our money where our mouths are when it comes to diversity on executive teams.” — JD Deitch, P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample has teamed up with Women in Research (WIRe) to release a new white paper called “Women Executives in Market Research.” Authored by Jonathan J.D. Deitch, PhD, Chief Revenue Officer of P2Sample, the new paper evaluates the market research industry’s percentage of women in executive leadership roles and offers actionable solutions toward more equitable and representative industry leadership.

"I felt that this paper was an important exercise in unveiling if we, as an industry, are putting our money where our mouths are when it comes to diversity on executive teams," said Deitch, who serves as a WIRe mentor, WIRe Advisory Board Member and was a past recipient of the WIRe Diversity Champion Award. "As the study reveals, we have a long way to go toward equal representation for women in leadership roles, something that I believe is vital for the future success in our industry."

For the study, Deitch and a data collection team from P2Sample examined the presence of women in executive roles across a broad cross-section of market research companies. They approached the research under the premise that a company’s leaders have the greatest impact on culture and performance. Findings that are revealed in the paper show that women remain significantly underrepresented across nearly every executive function.

The paper concludes with recommendations for targeted and immediate action in the form of explicit recruitment objectives, visible measures of accountability, and internal and external engagement with stakeholders.

Data from the paper will be presented in part at the ESOMAR Congress during WIRe’s Best Places to Work Award Ceremony and Luncheon on 10 September 2019. Deitch will also be presenting the awards to both the winner and runner up for the annual award at the event.

A copy of Women Executives in Market Research can be downloaded here: https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/2759897/eBooks/Women%20Executives%20in%20MRX.pdf

About Women in Research

Women in Research (WIRe) is a global non-profit that champions diversity in the marketing research industry, supporting events and educational programming across five continents. WIRe programming facilitates leadership, entrepreneurship, mentoring and other career development goals. WIRe’s mission is to foster inclusion and advance the contributions and voice of women and other marginalized groups in research, both for themselves and the greater good of the market research industry. www.womeninresearch.org @womeninresearch

About P2Sample

P2Sample operates the market research industry’s most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample’s fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 60+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry’s only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample’s technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioral approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. In August 2019, P2Sample was acquired by Cint, and it will be brought together under the Cint Group umbrella by the end of 2019. For more information visit p2sample.com. @P2Sample

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.