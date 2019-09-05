GNC to Present at Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) (the "Company") today announced that Ken Martindale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Tricia Tolivar, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit in New York, NY.



The presentation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm ET. An audio webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website www.gnc.com and will be archived online.

About Us

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) - is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC’s diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries.

Contacts:

Investors:

Matt Milanovich, ‎VP - Investor Relations & Treasury, (412) 402-7260; or

John Mills, Managing Partner – ICR, (646) 277-1254



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.