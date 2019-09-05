Domo Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended July 31, 2019.



Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Total revenue was $41.7 million, an increase of 22% year over year

Subscription revenue was $34.9 million, an increase of 24% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 84% of total revenue

Billings were $38.8 million or 9% year-over-year growth

Net cash used in operating activities was $18.7 million, an improvement of 48% year over year

Subscription gross margin was 75%, an improvement of 4 percentage points from Q2 FY19

GAAP operating margin improved by 59 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 40 percentage points year over year

GAAP operating expenses decreased 14% year over year

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 7% year over year

GAAP net loss was $31.2 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.14, based on 27.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $26.4 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.96, based on 27.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $133.9 million as of July 31, 2019

Comments

"Our focus on empowering every business decision maker, from the frontline employee to the CEO, with actionable data is having a transformational impact on some of the world's largest companies," said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. "While we continue to aggressively pursue our growth objectives, in Q2 we executed well on cost controls and improved our cash burn, and we remain committed to achieving cash flow positive status with the cash on our balance sheet. As we look ahead, we are very optimistic about the opportunity in front of us."

Recent Highlights

We believe the following points and accolades are additional indicators of what’s to come in our business through our commitment to product innovation and customer success:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of September 5, 2019, Domo is providing the following guidance for Q3 and full year fiscal 2020:

Q3 Fiscal 2020

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $41.5 million to $42.5 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.00 and $1.04 based on 27.7 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2020

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $168.0 million to $169.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $4.00 and $4.10 based on 27.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID#6087229. A replay will be available via webcast or at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 until midnight (ET) September 19, 2019.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo's website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted net cash used in operating activities. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, demand for our products and services, our financial outlook for Q3 fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2020, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about September 11, 2019. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

July 31, July 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 28,166 $ 34,873 $ 54,829 $ 69,264 Professional services and other 6,101 6,787 11,383 13,194 Total revenue 34,267 41,660 66,212 82,458 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 8,265 8,816 16,321 16,851 Professional services and other (1) 4,253 5,395 7,763 10,164 Total cost of revenue 12,518 14,211 24,084 27,015 Gross profit 21,749 27,449 42,128 55,443 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 34,002 29,501 73,658 65,450 Research and development (1) 20,919 17,046 39,983 34,145 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 10,207 9,275 14,851 17,292 Total operating expenses 65,128 55,822 128,492 116,887 Loss from operations (43,379 ) (28,373 ) (86,364 ) (61,444 ) Other expense, net (1) (2,898 ) (2,482 ) (4,817 ) (4,807 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (46,277 ) (30,855 ) (91,181 ) (66,251 ) Provision for income taxes 107 305 710 445 Net loss $ (46,384 ) $ (31,160 ) $ (91,891 ) $ (66,696 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (4.41 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (14.94 ) $ (2.45 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 10,509 27,418 6,151 27,196 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 55 $ 67 $ 70 $ 190 Professional services and other 70 60 78 153 Sales and marketing 3,744 2,041 4,049 6,049 Research and development 2,993 1,294 3,476 3,359 General and administrative 3,330 1,182 4,595 2,420 Other (expense) income, net (26 ) 47 (9 ) 95 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 10,166 $ 4,691 $ 12,259 $ 12,266 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 40 $ 40 (3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ (3,513 ) $ (1,293 )

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, July 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,973 $ 97,939 Short-term investments - 35,927 Accounts receivable, net 48,421 31,136 Contract acquisition costs 10,425 11,349 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,935 13,617 Total current assets 246,754 189,968 Property and equipment, net 12,595 12,677 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 18,030 16,334 Intangible assets, net 4,415 4,108 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,360 1,964 Total assets $ 292,632 $ 234,529 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,609 $ 2,023 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,139 40,856 Current portion of deferred revenue 88,959 87,616 Total current liabilities 139,707 130,495 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,943 3,687 Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,210 6,140 Long-term debt 97,245 99,113 Total liabilities 248,105 239,435 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 26 27 Additional paid-in capital 956,145 973,473 Accumulated other comprehensive income 438 372 Accumulated deficit (912,082 ) (978,778 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 44,527 (4,906 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 292,632 $ 234,529

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31,

2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (46,384 ) $ (31,160 ) $ (91,891 ) $ (66,696 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,277 1,852 4,562 3,616 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 1,906 2,817 3,633 5,495 Stock-based compensation 10,166 4,691 12,259 12,266 Other, net 604 656 (2,576 ) (3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,152 5,071 8,218 17,285 Contract acquisition costs (3,859 ) (2,924 ) (5,782 ) (4,986 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,995 ) 1,105 (2,393 ) (3,388 ) Accounts payable (5,716 ) (1,109 ) (1,288 ) (558 ) Accrued and other liabilities 5,356 3,123 (891 ) (5,854 ) Deferred revenue 1,397 (2,866 ) 3,166 (2,599 ) Net cash used in operating activities (36,096 ) (18,744 ) (72,983 ) (45,422 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,588 ) (1,703 ) (3,205 ) (3,177 ) Purchases of securities available for sale - (15,936 ) - (78,944 ) Proceeds from maturities and redemption of securities available for sale - 43,500 - 43,500 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,588 ) 25,861 (3,205 ) (38,621 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 206,627 - 206,627 - Payments of costs related to initial public offering (2,102 ) - (3,413 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs - - (87 ) - Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - - 4,518 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock - (112 ) - (1,012 ) Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs (23 ) - 49,651 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 60 93 272 1,431 Principal payments on capital lease obligations - - (44 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 204,562 (19 ) 253,006 4,937 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12 ) 78 12 72 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 166,866 7,176 176,830 (79,034 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 71,936 90,763 61,972 176,973 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 238,802 $ 97,939 $ 238,802 $ 97,939

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 28,166 $ 34,873 $ 54,829 $ 69,264 Cost of revenue: Subscription 8,265 8,816 16,321 16,851 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 19,901 26,057 38,508 52,413 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 71 % 75 % 70 % 76 % Stock-based compensation 55 67 70 190 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 19,956 $ 26,124 $ 38,578 $ 52,603 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 71 % 75 % 70 % 76 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 65,128 $ 55,822 $ 128,492 $ 116,887 Stock-based compensation (10,067 ) (4,517 ) (12,120 ) (11,828 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (40 ) (40 ) Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - 3,513 1,293 Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 55,041 $ 51,285 $ 119,845 $ 106,312 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (43,379 ) $ (28,373 ) $ (86,364 ) $ (61,444 ) Stock-based compensation 10,192 4,644 12,268 12,171 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 40 40 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (3,513 ) (1,293 ) Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (33,167 ) $ (23,709 ) $ (77,569 ) $ (50,526 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (127 )% (68 )% (130 )% (75 )% Stock-based compensation 30 11 18 16 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (5 ) (2 ) Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (97 )% (57 )% (117 )% (61 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (46,384 ) $ (31,160 ) $ (91,891 ) $ (66,696 ) Stock-based compensation 10,166 4,691 12,259 12,266 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 40 40 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (3,513 ) (1,293 ) Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (36,198 ) $ (26,449 ) $ (83,105 ) $ (55,683 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (4.41 ) $ (1.14 ) $ (14.94 ) $ (2.45 ) Stock-based compensation 0.97 0.18 1.99 0.45 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - 0.01 - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - (0.57 ) (0.05 ) Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (3.44 ) $ (0.96 ) $ (13.51 ) $ (2.05 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 34,267 $ 41,660 $ 66,212 $ 82,458 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 70,693 87,616 70,693 87,616 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 3,429 3,687 3,429 3,687 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (68,718 ) (89,219 ) (66,712 ) (88,959 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (4,007 ) (4,950 ) (4,244 ) (4,943 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 1,397 (2,866 ) 3,166 (2,599 ) Billings $ 35,664 $ 38,794 $ 69,378 $ 79,859 Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Net Cash Used in Operating Activities: Net cash used in operating activities $ (36,096 ) $ (18,744 ) $ (72,983 ) $ (45,422 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - - - 4,518 Adjusted net cash used in operating activities $ (36,096 ) $ (18,744 ) $ (72,983 ) $ (40,904 )



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.