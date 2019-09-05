CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue of $108.1 million, grew 94% year-over-year



/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2020, ended July 31, 2019.

“We delivered a strong second quarter with rapid subscription revenue growth and record net new ARR generated in the quarter,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “Customer growth accelerated as an increasing number of organizations recognize the power of CrowdStrike’s cloud-native Falcon platform to effectively stop breaches and simplify their security stack with our single-agent architecture. We secured a record number of net new subscription customers in the quarter. In addition, as of July 31, 2019, 50% of our subscription customers had adopted four or more cloud modules, underscoring the continued success of our platform strategy.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $108.1 million, a 94% increase, compared to $55.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Subscription revenue was $97.6 million, a 98% increase, compared to $49.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



Total revenue was $108.1 million, a 94% increase, compared to $55.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Subscription revenue was $97.6 million, a 98% increase, compared to $49.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 104% year-over-year and grew to $423.8 million as of July 31, 2019, of which $59.2 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.



increased 104% year-over-year and grew to $423.8 million as of July 31, 2019, of which $59.2 million was net new ARR added in the quarter. Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 74%, compared to 70% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 71% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



GAAP subscription gross margin was 74%, compared to 70% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 76%, compared to 71% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $50.6 million, compared to $30.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $20.6 million, compared to $28.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



GAAP loss from operations was $50.6 million, compared to $30.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $20.6 million, compared to $28.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $51.9 million, compared to $32.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.40, compared to $0.75 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $23.1 million, compared to $30.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.18, compared to $0.69 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



GAAP net loss was $51.9 million, compared to $32.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.40, compared to $0.75 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $23.1 million, compared to $30.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.18, compared to $0.69 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash Flow: Net cash used in operations was $6.2 million, compared to a use of $28.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was negative $29.2 million, compared to negative $35.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



Net cash used in operations was $6.2 million, compared to a use of $28.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Free cash flow was negative $29.2 million, compared to negative $35.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $826.8 million as of July 31, 2019.

Recent Highlights

Added a record 730 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 3,789 subscription customers as of July 31, 2019.



50% of CrowdStrike’s subscription customers have adopted four or more cloud modules as of July 31, 2019.



CrowdStrike positioned as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms by Gartner, Inc.



Launched Falcon Fund, an early stage investment fund started by CrowdStrike in partnership with Accel.



Introduced CrowdScore, which leverages cloud-based analytics and AI to enable executives to instantly see the real-time threat level their organizations are facing, allowing customers to quickly mobilize resources to respond.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending October 31, 2019) and is raising its guidance for fiscal year 2020 (ending January 31, 2020):

Q3 FY20

Guidance Full Year FY20

Guidance



Total revenue



$117.1 – $119.5 million



$445.4 – $451.8 million Non-GAAP loss from operations $(27.7) – $(26.1) million $(97.9) – $(93.5) million Non-GAAP net loss $(24.8) – $(23.2) million $(95.3) – $(90.8) million Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.12) – $(0.11) $(0.65) – $(0.62) Weighted average shares used in computing Non-

GAAP net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 204.1 million 147.3 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our financial outlook for the fiscal third quarter and year 2020. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our limited operating history; our ability to identify and effectively implement the necessary changes to address execution challenges; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; length of sales cycles; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b), dated June 11, 2019, copies of which are available on our website at ir.crowdstrike.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Subscription $ 97,575 $ 49,161 $ 183,566 $ 88,919 Professional services 10,533 6,540 20,619 14,071 Total revenue 108,108 55,701 204,185 102,990 Cost of revenue Subscription (1) 24,946 14,604 48,637 29,775 Professional services (1) 6,636 3,971 12,219 8,194 Total cost of revenue 31,582 18,575 60,856 37,969 Gross profit 76,526 37,126 143,329 65,021 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1) 65,274 40,113 122,117 76,730 Research and development (1) 31,630 18,963 55,505 36,578 General and administrative (1) 30,261 8,477 42,122 15,254 Total operating expenses 127,165 67,553 219,744 128,562 Loss from operations (50,639 ) (30,427 ) (76,415 ) (63,541 ) Interest expense (164 ) (236 ) (165 ) (428 ) Other expense, net (451 ) (1,852 ) (56 ) (2,042 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (51,254 ) (32,515 ) (76,636 ) (66,011 ) Provision for income taxes (635 ) (362 ) (1,230 ) (483 ) Net loss $ (51,889 ) $ (32,877 ) $ (77,866 ) $ (66,494 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (1.52 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 130,091 44,105 89,335 43,864 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) Subscription cost of revenue $ 1,233 $ 88 $ 1,498 $ 151 Professional services cost of revenue 644 57 747 103 Sales and marketing 6,638 1,031 8,156 1,804 Research and development 4,976 539 5,657 987 General and administrative 16,368 509 17,553 898 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 29,859 $ 2,224 $ 33,611 $ 3,943

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 732,808 $ 88,408 Marketable securities 94,003 103,247 Accounts receivable, net 115,256 92,476 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 34,017 28,847 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,348 18,410 Total current assets 1,005,432 331,388 Property and equipment, net 107,989 73,735 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 41,766 9,918 Goodwill 7,780 7,947 Intangible assets, net 738 1,048 Other assets 7,881 9,183 Total assets $ 1,171,586 $ 433,219 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity

(Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,126 $ 6,855 Accrued expenses 32,568 32,541 Accrued payroll and benefits 20,057 19,284 Deferred revenue 279,951 218,700 Other current liabilities 8,079 4,040 Total current liabilities 341,781 281,420 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 89,811 71,367 Other liabilities, noncurrent 11,897 10,313 Total liabilities 443,489 363,100 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock Redeemable convertible preferred stock — 557,912 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock — — Common stock — 24 Common stock, Class A and Class B 103 — Additional paid-in capital 1,302,098 31,211 Accumulated deficit (573,574 ) (519,126 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (530 ) 98 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 728,097 (487,793 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,171,586 $ 433,219

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (77,866 ) $ (66,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,193 6,424 Amortization of intangible assets 285 373 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 15,076 11,991 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 6,022 2,055 Allowance for doubtful accounts 22 203 Stock-based compensation expense 33,611 3,943 Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (960 ) (169 ) Non-cash interest expense

163 187 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (22,802 ) 2,116 Deferred contract acquisition costs (27,788 ) (14,298 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,505 ) (91 ) Accounts payable (5,897 ) (7,703 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,095 ) (9,058 ) Accrued payroll and benefits 773 (1,647 ) Deferred revenue 79,362 37,246 Other liabilities, noncurrent (393 ) (215 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,799 ) (35,137 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (37,159 ) (14,068 ) Capitalized internal-use software (3,310 ) (3,201 ) Purchases of marketable securities (117,572 ) (80,204 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 4,473 — Maturities of marketable securities 123,314 2,600 Net cash used in investing activities (30,254 ) (94,873 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts 665,092 — Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 199,896 Repayment of loan payable — (6,158 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 10,000 Repayment of revolving line of credit — (20,000 ) Repayment of notes receivable from related parties — 198 Payments of indemnity holdback — (500 ) Repurchase of stock options — (2,330 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (4,080 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 8,526 1,514 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of early exercisable stock options 10,264 — Net cash provided by financing activities 679,802 182,620 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (349 ) (255 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 644,400 52,355 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 88,408 63,179 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 732,808 $ 115,534

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Reconciliation to GAAP (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP subscription revenue $ 97,575 $ 49,161 $ 183,566 $ 88,919 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 72,629 $ 34,557 $ 134,929 $ 59,144 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,233 88 1,498 151 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 97 106 201 202 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 73,959 $ 34,751 $ 136,628 $ 59,497 GAAP subscription gross margin 74 % 70 % 74 % 67 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 76 % 71 % 74 % 67 % Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP total revenue $ 108,108 $ 55,701 $ 204,185 $ 102,990 GAAP loss from operations $ (50,639 ) $ (30,427 ) $ (76,415 ) $ (63,541 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 29,859 2,224 33,611 3,943 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 139 207 285 373 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (20,641 ) $ (27,996 ) $ (42,519 ) $ (59,225 ) GAAP operating margin (47 ) % (55 ) % (37 ) % (62 ) % Non-GAAP operating margin (19 ) % (50 ) % (21 ) % (58 ) % Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP net loss $ (51,889 ) $ (32,877 ) $ (77,866 ) $ (66,494 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 29,859 2,224 33,611 3,943 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 139 207 285 373 Less: Gain on settlement of lawsuit (1,250 ) — (1,250 ) — Non-GAAP net loss $ (23,141 ) $ (30,446 ) $ (45,220 ) $ (62,178 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 130,091 44,105 89,335 43,864 GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (1.52 ) Non- GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (1.42 ) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP total revenue $ 108,108 $ 55,701 $ 204,185 $ 102,990 GAAP net cash used in operating activities (6,214 ) (28,744 ) (4,799 ) (35,137 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (21,618 ) (5,419 ) (37,159 ) (14,068 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software (1,326 ) (1,494 ) (3,310 ) (3,201 ) Free cash flow $ (29,158 ) $ (35,657 ) $ (45,268 ) $ (52,406 ) GAAP net cash used in investing activities $ (34,392 ) $ (87,117 ) $ (30,254 ) $ (94,873 ) GAAP net cash provided by financing activities $ 680,684 $ 182,171 $ 679,802 $ 182,620 GAAP net cash used in operating activities as a percentage of revenue (6 ) % (52 ) % (2 ) % (34 ) % Less: Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (20 ) % (10 ) % (18 ) % (14 ) % Less: Capitalized internal-use software as a percentage of revenue (1 ) % (3 ) % (2 ) % (3 ) % Free cash flow margin (27 ) % (64 ) % (22 ) % (51 ) %

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Statements of Operations: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) (in thousands) GAAP cost of revenue $ 31,582 $ 18,575 $ 60,856 $ 37,969 Less: Stock based compensation expense 1,877 145 2,245 254 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 97 106 201 202 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 29,608 $ 18,324 $ 58,410 $ 37,513 GAAP subscription gross profit $ 72,629 $ 34,557 $ 134,929 $ 59,144 Add: Stock based compensation expense 1,233 88 1,498 151 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 97 106 201 202 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 73,959 $ 34,751 $ 136,628 $ 59,497 GAAP professional services gross profit $ 3,897 $ 2,569 $ 8,400 $ 5,877 Add: Stock based compensation expense 644 57 747 103 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 4,541 $ 2,626 $ 9,147 $ 5,980 GAAP Sales and marketing operating expenses $ 65,274 $ 40,113 $ 122,117 $ 76,730 Less: Stock based compensation expense 6,638 1,031 8,156 1,804 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 32 62 63 79 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses $ 58,604 $ 39,020 $ 113,898 $ 74,847 GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 31,630 $ 18,963 $ 55,505 $ 36,578 Less: Stock based compensation expense 4,976 539 5,657 987 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10 39 21 92 Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses $ 26,644 $ 18,385 $ 49,827 $ 35,499 GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 30,261 $ 8,477 $ 42,122 $ 15,254 Less: Stock based compensation expense 16,368 509 17,553 898 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses $ 13,893 $ 7,968 $ 24,569 $ 14,356 GAAP loss from operations $ (50,639 ) $ (30,427 ) $ (76,415 ) $ (63,541 ) Add: Stock based compensation expense 29,859 2,224 33,611 3,943 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 139 207 285 373 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (20,641 ) $ (27,996 ) $ (42,519 ) $ (59,225 ) GAAP net loss $ (51,889 ) $ (32,877 ) $ (77,866 ) $ (66,494 ) Add: Stock based compensation expense 29,859 2,224 33,611 3,943 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 139 207 285 373 Less: Gain on settlement of lawsuit 1,250 — 1,250 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (23,141 ) $ (30,446 ) $ (45,220 ) $ (62,178 )



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. In addition, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our financial performance and liquidity is limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations

We define non-GAAP loss from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP loss from operations provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables unrelated to our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted

We define non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period. We may periodically incur charges or receive payments in connection with litigation settlements. We exclude these charges and payments received from non-GAAP net loss when associated with a significant settlement because we do not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software, acquisition of intangible assets, and cash used for business combinations. We monitor free cash flow as one measure of our overall business performance, which enables us to analyze our future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow us to better understand the cash needs of our business. While we believe that free cash flow is useful in evaluating our business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash used in operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison.

Explanation of Operational Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies us that it is not renewing its subscription.

Magic Number

Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter’s Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter’s Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter’s Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue – Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.



