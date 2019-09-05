Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York on Thursday, September 19, 2019.



About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker Telephone: (404) 653-1455 E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com



