Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2019 was $35.15 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 23.9% and -3.3%, respectively.  These compare with the 17.1% and 4.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at August 31, 2019 was $23.96, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.8% and -4.9%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.6 %
Industrials 18.3 %
Consumer Discretionary 13.6 %
Materials 13.3 %
Financials 9.8 %
Energy 7.9 %
Health Care 3.7 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.6 %
Communication Services 3.0 %
Real Estate 1.4 %
Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 40.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 8.2 %
Air Canada 5.2 %
Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.3 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 %
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.0 %
Cash 3.6 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 %
Bank of Montreal 2.8 %
Royal Bank of Canada 2.7 %
NVIDIA Corporation 2.2 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca                                                                                                                     

