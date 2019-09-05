Tarps Now® Continues Expansion of Stock and Custom Tarp Fabrication Services

Company Increases Capacity to Design, Engineer, Fabricate and Deliver Stock and Custom Tarps

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Nowis pleased to announce the release of its custom tarp manufacturing services that is serving the needs of municipalities, contractors, developers, manufacturers and consumers with custom made industrial grade tarps engineered to maximize long term results through resistance to tears, scrapes, acid, mildew, oil and grease. Other innovations include premium grade of construction features, such as 'spur grommets' which help users rapidly deploy and fix tarp coverings with rugged “tie-down” features.In addition to the foregoing, Tarps Now Mesh Tarps offerings now include protective Windscreens that offer the selection of varying levels of both UV protection and wind resistance based upon advanced design and material fabrication. Applications for Tarps NowMesh Tarps extends to uses in connection with Disaster Recovery in and around homes, such as patios, decks, thresholds, gazebos, pools, picnic areas, barns, kennels and other outdoor recreational areas.Conversely, many businesses are adopting the use of Tarps Now Mesh Shade Tarps to protect employees who work in areas where prolonged exposure to the elements exists such as in agricultural processing areas, animal feedlot areas, warehousing dock areas, shipping and receiving areas, and many other applications.To meet the need for custom fabricates mesh tarp coverings in a variety of mesh screen exposure ratings, weights, fabric grades and colors, Tarps Nowcustom designs, engineers, fabricates and delivers custom made tarps to provide outstanding levels of protection from intense sunlight, as well as other forces of nature.Tarps NowCustom Made Tarps and Stock Mesh Tarps Available:About Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



