Drug-Free World Supports D.C. Metropolitan Police Initiative

Bringing the truth about synthetic drugs to youth at the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Beat the Streets community festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from Foundation for a Drug-Free World and the Church of Scientology took part in the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Beat the Streets community outreach program to reach youth with vital information about synthetic drugs.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services reports that the number of overdose cases linked to the synthetic drug K2 in the District this year has more than doubled over last year, and K2 is responsible for at least five deaths just in Washington, D.C.

The volunteers set up a booth at the event and handed out copies of Truth About Drugs booklets presenting the unvarnished truth about K2 and other synthetic drugs. The booklet points out that there is no way to know what is in each batch of K2. Even within the same batch it can vary widely in strength.

Beat the Streets is a traveling community festival—a partnership between the Metropolitan Police Department, local social service agencies and community vendors. It features musical performances of local bands and artists in a festival environment. It is also an opportunity for nonprofits and social service agencies to share information and make their programs available to the community.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiative.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Foundation, making it possible to provide these materials free of charge to community leaders, groups and educators for their use in dealing with this vital subject.

According to humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."

