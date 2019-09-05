Agritek Holdings, Inc. Announces Intent to File Quarterly Report Ending June 30th 2019, Return to Fully Reporting Status, and Registration Statement for Up to Five Million Dollars in Equity Funding

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com , a fully integrated, active real estate investor for the cannabis sector in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company expects to file its quarterly financial report for the term ending June 30, 2019 over the next two weeks. The filing will now allow Agritek Holdings Inc. to return to its fully reporting status and complete its application to the OTCQB.



The company is also excited to announce that its registration statement is now completed and will be filed following the quarterly report. The S-1 registration statement will provide the Company with up to $5,000,000 in equity funding, helping eliminate convertible debt which the Company believes has been placing the common share price under pressure. Terms of the registration were earlier announced in the Company’s 8K filing last month.

“We are pleased to announce that we will soon file our quarterly report, bringing the Company back into the compliance and fully reporting status. We have brought on a new team of financial advisers to keep us up to date and timely file all financial reports moving forward. This will ensure that we remain in compliance for the exchange, guide us through the process of the equity financing and funding and further provide guidance for future acquisition models," stated a spokesperson for Agritek Holdings.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( www.AgritekHoldings.com ), is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related holdings. Currently, the Company is focused on three high-value segments of the cannabis market, including real estate investment, intellectual property/brands, and infrastructure, with operations in three U.S. States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding expected timing of the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to timely file our requisite filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the OTC Market, our ability to expand leadership activities in support of our sales, our ability to continue to grow, our ability to integrate the entities that we have acquired, our ability to strengthen our internal controls and the other risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

info@Agritekholdings.com

305.721.2727



