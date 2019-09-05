Country Artist Bekx Releases Videos On Her Two Inspirational Singles
Bekx
Bekx Is Excited To Announce The Video Releases of "Godspeed" And "You Move Me"
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Artist Bekx is excited to announce the release of her two Inspirational videos, "Godspeed" and "You Move Me". Bekx has crossed over with success to the Country Gospel genre with these two inspirational singles that are garnering her great attention. Bekx was recently nominated for consideration to the 2019 GMA Dove awards and was placed on the historic Nashville billboard at the split of West End and Broadway in Music City USA. Check out both videos on Bekx and stay connected on all of her social media outlets.
You Move Me
