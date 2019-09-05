Dealer Specialties Celebrates 30 Years With a Fresh Look

Industry legacy morphs branding to demonstrate commitment to customers, old and new

/EIN News/ -- Monroe, OH, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealer Specialties is celebrating thirty years in business by launching a new brand. In an effort to reflect the forward-moving direction of the company, the new brand identity represents the company's commitment to innovation and new product development, while honoring their 30 years in the automotive industry.

Founded in 1989, Dealer Specialties has been the leading provider of vehicle data collection, image generation, window labeling services, inventory management and marketing, providing both on-the-lot services and in-house solutions for the automotive industry and continues to innovate with the addition of new products such as VinMotion and C.A.R.Score.

VinMotion is a full service inventory manager with profit-based appraisal and pricing, merchandising for increased sales volume, widespread data distribution and innovative integrations.

C.A.R.Score is an all-new consumer vehicle condition report that assess the exterior and interior condition of the vehicle including instrument and control panels, mirrors, upholstery, even the scent of the vehicle.

“We believe the new look represents our business well and captures our mission to deliver excellent quality, performance and support across the products and services we provide,” says Danielle Scovanner, marketing director for the company.

The rebrand involves updates to all customer facing media to include a new website, www.dealerspeciaties.com, sales materials, social media, apparel and corporate documents such as contracts and invoices.The Dealer Specialties look is expected to fully transition by the end of 2019.

Dealer Specialties has nearly 4,000 tier three automotive clients and over 1,600 partners in the industry. On average, Dealer Specialties collects data on 1.1 million vehicles per year. Partners range from data related integrations to more strategic platform-wide agreements.

About Dealer Specialties

Dealer Specialties, a division of Dominion Dealer Solutions, is the nation’s leading provider of vehicle data collection, image generation, window labeling services, inventory management and marketing. Providing both on-the-lot services and in-house solutions, Dealer Specialties’ has the industry’s largest Internet distribution channel with more than 1,600 partners including GetAuto.com, Cars.com, eBay Motors, Overstock.com, Google Base, AutoTrader.com, The Cobalt Group, Manheim and more.

About Dominion Dealer Solutions

Dominion Dealer Solutions makes dealers’ lives better by providing the automotive industry’s most innovative technology. Solutions include customer relationship management (CRM), true-cloud web dealer management system (WebDMS), inventory management, merchandising, and data reporting solutions, Dealer’s Choice marketing and data mining, and award-winning reputation management. Dominion redefines automotive retailing by delivering first-class, business intelligence-driven customer experiences. Based in Norfolk, Virginia, every OEM and more than 10,000 U.S. dealers depend on Dominion’s foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to provide them with results at every turn. For more information, visit our website, like us on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube, or follow us on Twitter.





Media Contact:

Meagan Murray

Director of Partnerships

Dealer Specialties

www.dealerspecialties.com

meagan.murray@drivedominion.com





Meagan Murray Dealer Specialties 3018029400 meagan.murray@drivedominion.com



