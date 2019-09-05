Acrow Bridge’s Paul Sullivan Appointed to EXIM’s Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee

Will advise on the implementation of EXIM’s policies and programs designed to support the Bank’s engagement in the region

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Sullivan, President – International Business at Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, was recently appointed to the 2019 Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the official export credit agency of the United States.



EXIM is an independent Executive Branch agency with a mission of supporting American jobs by facilitating the export of U.S. goods and services. As required by Congress, members of the Committee advise the EXIM Board of Directors on the development and implementation of policies and programs designed to promote EXIM’s engagement in sub-Saharan Africa.

“It is an honor to have been selected by the EXIM Board of Directors to serve on this important committee,” said Sullivan. “Providing access to financing and credit guarantees made available through EXIM Bank has been and continues to be a key element in opening markets and supporting exports, while creating American jobs and deepening U.S.-Africa relations.”

A frequent speaker at international development conferences, Sullivan is Vice Chair of the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA), a committee of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Corporate Council on Africa and the Board of Directors of Princeton in Africa (PiAF).

Sullivan has enjoyed a long career working in Africa on bridging infrastructure projects, both large and small, including those requiring complex trade finance. Prior to joining Acrow in 2007, he practiced as a corporate attorney in the United States and Latin America, and served as a judicial clerk for the appellate court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and for Honorable Justice Hugh O’Flaherty of the Supreme Court of Ireland. He earned a J.D. from Duquesne University and an LL.M. from King’s College London, with a specialization in finance and foreign investment in emerging economies. Sullivan is based in Acrow’s International Headquarters in New York City.

Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

