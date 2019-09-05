Global Military Communications Market Set to Reach $41 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Communications - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Military Communications - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 report covers four segments, namely region wise, platform wise, equipment wise and sub system wise. The total market is estimated at around USD 30 Billion and is expected to grow to USD 41 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of around 3.94%.



The in-depth coverage of the report across sections are:



Current Technologies in Global Military Communications Market: This sections covers the current technologies used in the Radio, SATCOM, Radar and the different types of tactical data links and their key differences.

Current Market Overview: In this section the current defense infrastructure of the US and UK defense forces are dealt in detailed. This section also covers the upcoming technologies in the areas of Hardware, SATCOM, Networks, Sensors, IoT and Cloud Computing.

Market Segmentation: The report has been segmented as equipment wise, region wise, platform wise and sub system wise. The market forecast chapter uses these segmentations to understand the future market potential of this market.

Market Analysis: This section deals with the key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape this market during the forecast period. The increased need for situational awareness is one of the key driver for this market. The Porter's five forces and the PEST Analysis is covered in this section.

Country Analysis: This section covers around 20 countries, the details covered in each of the countries include Country Overview and Military Communication over. The second sub section analyses the spending on communication across three forces of, over the past 5 years.



Market Forecast: This section cover the market forecast until 2027, the market forecast section is segmented into 4 which are the Equipment, region wise, by platform and sub-system wise.

Events Based Forecast: There are two scenarios which have been analysed, apart from the market forecast covered in the previous section. The main factors which expected to the affect the market have been identified and the dynamics of those factors and its impact on the overall market have been analysed in this section.

Company Profiles: The top manufacturers of the military communication equipment market have been identified and a detailed profiling of around 13 players have been covered in this section. Each profiling includes the revenues, recent contracts, strategic alliances, projects completed and SWOT analysis.



The report covers all aspects of communication used by Land, Air and Naval forces. Land forces also include the soldier mounted radios. There are three main forms of communication which are the radio, satellite and mobile, out of which mobile telephony is in its introductory phase, SATCOM is in the growth phase and Radio is in its Maturity phase.



The equipment segmentation covered in the report are communication system, radio, phones, multimode radio links, data link systems and others; around 21 country level programs have been covered in detailed.

The report features more than 143 tables and 200+ figures.

Reasons to Buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Global Military Communication Market over the forecast period.

Understand the key drivers for the Military Communications market.

Understand the future market potential and expand the business in high potential geographies.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major sub segments which has higher growth potential compared to the other segments in the market.

Make correct business decisions by understanding the developments in the countries and the prospective programs in those specific countries that are expected to drive the future market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense Professionals

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Budget Planners and Decision Makers

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Military Communications Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Technologies in the Global Military Communications Market

3.1 Introduction to Military Communications Market

3.2 Radio Communication

3.2.1 DoD Baseline Spectrum Usage and Needs

3.3 SATCOM

3.4 Radar Requirement

3.5 Tactical Data Links



4 Current Market Overview

4.1 United States Military Networks

4.1.2 Application

4.1.3 SATCOM

4.2 United Kingdom Military Network

4.2.1 Communication Equipment

4.2.2 Satellite Network

4.2.3 Data Link

4.3 Upcoming Technology Trends in the Global Military Communications Market

4.3.1 Hardware

4.3.2 SATCOM

4.3.3 NETWORKS

4.3.4 Sensors

4.3.5 Internet of Things

4.3.6 Cloud Computing



5 Market Segmentation



6 Market Analysis

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Increased Need for Situational Awareness

6.1.2 Modernization Programs

6.1.3 Interoperability

6.1.4 Regional Conflicts

6.1.5 COTS

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Budget Constraints

6.3 Market Challenges

6.3.1 Spectrum Sharing

6.3.2 Communication Coverage

6.4 PEST Analysis

6.4.1 Political

6.4.2 Economic

6.4.3 Social

6.4.4 Technology

6.5 Porter's Five Forces

6.5.1 Competitive Rivalry

6.5.2 Buyer Power

6.5.3 Threat of Substitute

6.5.4 Suppliers Power

6.5.5 Threat of new entrants



7 Country Analysis

7.1 Argentina

7.2 Belgium

7.3 Bulgaria

7.4 Finland

7.5 Germany

7.6 Italy

7.7 Latvia

7.8 Lithuania

7.9 Netherlands

7.10 Poland

7.11 Romania

7.12 Spain

7.13 Switzerland

7.14 Ukraine

7.15 Belarus

7.16 Croatia

7.17 Hungary

7.18 Mexico

7.19 Canada

7.20 Sweden

7.21 United States



8 Market Forecast Military Communications Market Region Wise to 2027

8.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2027

8.1.1 North America

8.1.2 Europe

8.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.1.4 Middle East

8.1.5 Rest of the World

8.2 Total Global Market by Region (End User Wise) to 2027

8.2.1 North America

8.2.2 Europe

8.2.3 Asia Pacific

8.2.4 Middle East

8.2.5 Rest of the World



9 Market Forecast Military Communications by Equipment to 2027

9.1 Total Global Market by Equipment to 2027

9.1.1 Communication System

9.1.2 Radio

9.1.3 Phones

9.1.4 Multimode Radio Links

9.1.5 Data Link System

9.1.6 Others

9.2 Total Global Military Equipment Market by End Users to 2027

9.2.1 Communication Systems

9.2.2 Radio

9.2.3 Phones

9.2.4 Multimode Radio Links

9.2.5 Data Link Systems

9.2.6 Others



10 Market Forecast Military Communications by Sub Systems to 2027

10.1 Total Global Market by Sub Systems to 2027

10.1.1 Airborne Communication

10.1.2 Air - Ground Communication

10.1.3 Underwater Communication

10.1.4 Ground Based Communication

10.1.5 Shipborne Communication

10.2 Total Global Military Communications Sub Systems Market by End Users to 2027

10.2.1 Airborne Communication

10.2.2 Air - Ground Communication

10.2.3 Underwater Communication

10.2.4 Ground Based Communication

10.2.5 Shipborne Communication



11 Events Based Forecast

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Events Based Scenario 1

11.3 Events Based Scenario 2



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ASELSAN A.S.

12.2 BAE Systems PLC

12.3 COBHAM PLC

12.4 Elbit Systems PLC

12.5 General Dynamics Corp.

12.6 Harris Corp.

12.7 L3 Technologies Inc.

12.8 Leonardo S.p.A.

12.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

12.10 Northrop Grumman Corp.

12.11 Raytheon

12.12 Rheinmetall AG

12.13 THALES S.A.



