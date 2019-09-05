/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Analysis of Leading providers of Residential Energy Storage Systems 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understanding of Worldwide Markets, Drivers and Most Important Players Today and Tomorrow

Based on the description of the global key sales markets, the analysis of sales channels within these markets, as well as the analysis of the buying process of end customers, around 60 criteria were established, which show the success factors of residential energy storage providers.

An analysis of the top 20 providers, based on the assessment of fulfillment of these success factors, was made. Three clusters of providers were identified within this data analysis. Finally, the top 20 providers of residential energy storage products are classified within four groups.

Selected Benefits of the Survey

Exclusive insights of the global market for residential energy storage systems

Understanding of current and futures sales markets as well as mechanism and drivers behind them

Analyzing the complexity of the buying process of residential energy storage systems

Understanding the assessment process including 60 criteria from "product" and "service features" to "company"

Identification of the top 20 providers and their current positioning in the global sales market for residential energy storage systems

Unique cluster formation of providers of residential energy storage systems

Knowledge of the top 20 providers according to their future potentials

Key Questions: Potentials & Markets

What are the drivers behind the global booming residential energy storage industry?

Which markets stand in a leading position today and what drivers are behind this growth?

Where are the future markets for residential energy storage systems?

In which life cycle phase are the different markets currently situated?

Which sales market will be the first to reach the growth phase of the life cycle process?

Key Topics Covered



1. The potential of the energy storage market

1. Regulatory drivers

1.2 Decreasing costs of renewable energy generation

1.3 Challenges caused by high degrees of renewable energy generators

1.4 Decreasing costs of storage

1.5 Analysis



2. Markets

2.1 Status quo

2.2 Future potentials

2.3 Future markets

2.4 Life cycles



3. Distribution

3.1 Installer's choice

3.2 Sales channels



4. End customer - Buying process

4.1 Problem identification and motivational process

4.2 Information gathering

4.3 Evaluation of alternatives and purchase process



5. Global top 20 - Company results

5.1 Success factors

5.2 Company results

5.3 Assessment area 'Product'

5.4 Assessment area 'Service feature'

5.5 Assessment area 'Company'

5.6 Total ranking top 20

5.7 Players in the energy storage market



6. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieuce3

