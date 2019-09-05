ELEV8 Announces First Speaker Lineup & Preliminary Agenda Featuring IBM, ConsenSys, Hyperledger, DHL for Flagship Event, ELEV8CON

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- ELEV8 returns to Las Vegas for the third consecutive year for their annual flagship event, ELEV8CON. This three-day conference taking place December 8-11, 2019 provides a global perspective on enterprise blockchain, distributed data management, and digital assets.



The initial lineup of speakers was recently announced, featuring Jason Kelley, General Manager, Blockchain Services at IBM, executives from Hyperledger, Alex Mashinsky, Founder and CEO of Celsius Network, Phil Kelly, Executive Director, Business Development at ConsenSys, Scott Lundstrom, Group Vice President and General Manager of IDC Government and Health Insights at IDC Insights, Nabil Malouli, VP, Global E-commerce for DHL and more. View the full speaker lineup at https://www.elev8con.com/las-vegas-december-2019/.

Blockchain and digital assets have moved beyond proof of concepts and pilot projects, and people are now seeing enterprise organizations utilize the technology in many new ways. These enterprise organizations are beginning to rapidly adopt and utilize blockchain and distributed ledger technologies to protect sensitive data, promote sustainability and repair trust across industry verticals from financial services, healthcare to supply chain and more.

“With the nascent blockchain community continuing to demonstrate impactful results, there is an incredible need to continue educating the vertical markets which blockchain technology is prone to impact. ELEV8CON will convene organizations that will share how they are successfully solving major challenges by leveraging blockchain applications,” said Waco Hoover, Co-Founder, ELEV8.

Dynamic workshops, panel discussions, presentations, case studies, and networking events will take place over three days in Las Vegas, providing attendees with the necessary knowledge to assess these new technologies for their respective corporate environments. The annual conference boasts over 800 attendees, 100 speakers and 30 exhibitors. ELEV8CON’s research partner is IDC Insights, which offers industry-level research and solutions surrounding emerging technologies. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, spanning 110 different countries, IDC offers a global perspective to IT professionals, business executives and investors.

The conference will tackle a wide variety of discussions pertinent to blockchain technology, notably, Cross-border Payments, Distributed Voting, Professional Credentials, Blockchain Services, AI and Smart Contracts, Blockchain Identity, Distributed Supply Chain, Blockchain Digital Rights Management, Blockchain Infrastructure, Central Bank Digital Currency, and more.

Attendees will include CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, Start-Ups, OEMs, and leaders in Healthcare, Fintech, Supply Chain & Logistics, Gaming, Government, Automotive, Events & Entertainment, Operators, Technology Providers, Investors, VCs and more.

ELEV8 has also partnered with CryptoCurrencyNewswire (CCW) as its Official Newswire. CCW is a news and content distribution syndicate specializing in cryptocurrency. With access to over 5,000 news outlets, as well as social media influence and a wide range of writers and journalists, CCW is actively connecting the ELEV8 brand to a diverse set of audiences, including investors, industry specialists and consumers.

From now until October 31, ELEV8 is offering Early Bird Registration, a discounted price to access the full conference as well as the opening and closing reception. For more information on ticket prices, visit: https://www.elev8con.com/register-now/

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that blockchain, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and new emerging technologies create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. ELEV8 is a platform for connecting corporate and enterprise thought leaders, innovators, and implementers of blockchain, distributed ledger technologies, and digital assets. Through content, events, and facilitated networking, ELEV8 connects a global community, working with the blockchain industry’s largest and most successful companies, the Fortune 1000 and disruptive startups. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

