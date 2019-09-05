Vector Solutions Offers Complimentary Firefighter Cancer Awareness Training to Benefit American Cancer Society

TargetSolutions Will Make $1 Donation for Every Online Course Completion of Its NFPA 1851 – Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting Training Course

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand delivering the leading operations and training management software for public safety agencies, is offering complimentary access to its online course, NFPA 1851 – Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting, and will donate $1 to the American Cancer Society for every course completion through 2019.



The dynamic firefighter training course, written to the NFPA standard on Selection, Care, and Maintenance of Protective Ensembles for Structural Fire Fighting and Proximity Fire Fighting, will be made available at no cost to members of the fire service as well as to the general public for the rest of 2019. The donation, which is capped at $5,000, will be made in January of 2020.



“Firefighters put their lives at risk every day by simply coming to work and doing their job,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of the Public Sector Business Unit for Vector Solutions and member of the American Cancer Society’s Greater DC/Baltimore Area Advisory Board. “We’ve learned over the last few years just how much risk these brave firefighters face when called into action. TargetSolutions feels a responsibility to help educate the fire service about the risks and how they can be mitigated. We’re honored to work with the American Cancer Society on this special program.”



The free online course, featuring 13 video-based lessons and real-life case studies, breaks down eight of the most common carcinogens firefighters face, outlines the importance of care and cleaning for turnout gear, and describes how to maintain and inspect personal protective equipment (PPE). The course also offers best practices for decontamination, isolation, and reporting of equipment-related issues.



These issues are critical as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) states firefighters face a 9 percent increase in cancer diagnoses, and a 14 percent increase in cancer-related deaths, compared to the general population in the U.S. Additionally, firefighters face a significantly higher risk of contracting specific types of cancer. For example, firefighters are twice as likely to be diagnosed with mesothelioma.



“TargetSolutions’ mission is to deliver innovative technology that helps public safety professionals elevate performance, ensure compliance and ultimately save lives,” Berry said. “By offering complimentary access to this firefighter training course and donating to the American Cancer Society, TargetSolutions is carrying out its goal to spread knowledge and improve safety practices across the fire service.”



“Just as our brave firefighters serve the public 24/7, trained American Cancer Society information specialists are available 24/7 at our 1 (800) 227-2345 live helpline to serve and provide free cancer resources, education and support to firefighters and their families,” said Tswana Sewell, who is an executive director for the American Cancer Society. “Whether it’s free rides to treatment, lodging close to treatment or if you just need someone to talk to in the middle of the night.”



If you’re interested in learning more about TargetSolutions’ online training course for the fire service, please contact (800) 840-8046.



As part of its ongoing commitment to serve everyday heroes and local communities, Vector Solutions launched its Vector Cares Program in 2019, combining business and philanthropic efforts to provide education resources and strengthen and improve outcomes for organizations, schools, and neighborhoods.



About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers approximately 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches over 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About TargetSolutions

TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and record-keeping solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited online training courses, cutting-edge software applications, and dynamic performance management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant. For more information, visit www.targetsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/TargetSolutions.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to http://www.cancer.org.

