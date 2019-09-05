Zephyr Real Estate Lists Unique Indoor Pool Condo

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Rochon and Ken Eggers, two of Zephyr Real Estate’s top producers, have just listed a captivating property in the distinguished Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhood at 15 Seward Street. The property’s unique indoor pool sets this condo apart with its ultra-modern design and dazzling appeal.



The stunning condo is centered around an indoor pool and spa. With two bedrooms plus an office/library (once a third bedroom), one full bath and two half baths, the design flows smoothly and seems to glide from one delightful space to another.

Floating stairs, cinema room, steam room, gourmet kitchen and the open concept feature spectacular city views. The spa-like master bedroom and bath is masterfully designed with vaulted ceilings and a romantic fireplace. Atop all that, the crow’s nest deck has ample comfortable seating with 360-degree views of the City and the Bay.

Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights includes the world-renowned Castro district with its rich culture and history. This community is transitioning into an increasingly diverse neighborhood of singles and families.

Open houses are slated for Thursday, September 12, 6-8pm; Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15, 2-4pm; and Saturday and Sunday, September 21 and 22, 2-4 pm. Brokers Tours are on Tuesday, September 10, and Tuesday, September 17. Brokers are encouraged to bring clients.

Rick Rochon has been a San Francisco resident for over 25 years and has an impeccable skill set for the Bay Area market. He may be reached at rick@rickrochen.com or 415.937.8650. Ken Eggers, also a local for over 35 years, is one of Zephyr’s top producers more than 20 years running. He is available at ken@domainsanfrancisco.com or 415.426.3317. Both work from Zephyr’s Noe Valley office.

“This is truly one of those ‘must-see-to-believe’ properties for which San Francisco is famous,” remarked Rick Rochon. “The pool, the views, the ambience are all seamlessly integrated into a breath-taking place to live.”



About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

15 Seward-ext Exterior at 15 Seward St., San Francisco 15 Seward-view View from 15 Seward St., San Francisco 15-Seward-kit 15 Seward St., San Francisco (kitchen) 15 Seward-pool 15 Seward St., San Francisco (indoor pool)



