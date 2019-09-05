The Folded Flag Foundation Awards More Than $2.6 Million in Educational Scholarships for the 2019-20 School Year

347 Gold Star family recipients in 39 states will receive educational funding in memory of their fallen loved ones’ sacrifice

North Carolina, California and Florida received the most educational grants, followed by Texas, Tennessee and Virginia

Folded Flag has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships since its inception in 2014

Complete corporate underwriting allows 100% of all public donations to go directly to recipients

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Folded Flag Foundation , a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring America’s fallen heroes by providing their families with financial support for education, announced it has awarded more than $2.6 million in scholarships to 347 recipients for the 2019-20 school year. These scholarships help Gold Star spouses and children from across the United States fund their educational needs, including tuition and expenses for K-12 private schools, undergraduate and graduate college programs, and trade schools.

Of the 347 recipients – ranging in ages from 5-53 years old – 167 are new scholars and 180 are returning scholars. The states that had the most educational grants awarded were North Carolina (44), Florida (34), California (34), Texas (28), Tennessee (23) and Virginia (23). The 2019-20 scholarships bring the total grant money awarded by Folded Flag to more than $6 million.



Founded in 2014, The Folded Flag Foundation is dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the surviving spouses and children of military and government personnel who have lost their lives as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations. Thanks to the generous support of four underwriting sponsors ̶ Black Knight, Inc.; Fidelity National Financial; FIS; and ServiceLink ̶ 100% of all public donations goes directly to the family members.



“We’re honored to help more Gold Star families than ever this year further their educational pursuits, thanks to the generous donations from our supporters,” said John Coogan, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. “It is our distinct privilege to pay tribute to the legacy of these men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice by providing these scholarships to their families. We remain committed to helping the loved ones of these brave souls build a foundation for the future and pursue educational achievements that might not otherwise be possible.”



About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL public donations to the families. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org .

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

The Folded Flag Foundation, Inc.

904.854.5043

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.