The Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market in North America 2015-2026 - Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

The revenue of the North American UMVs market is projected to reach $2.47 billion by 2026 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), growing by 9.3% annually over 2019-2026.



Highlighted with 22 tables and 36 figures, this 151-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America UMVs market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Country.



Based on vehicle type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

Other UMVs

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Defense & Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Others

Based on propulsion system, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Electric System

Mechanical System

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems plc

Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

Deep Trekker Inc

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kystdesign AS

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Analysis of North America Market by Vehicle Type

3.1 Market Overview of North America UMVs Market

3.2 North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

3.2.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

3.3 North America Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Remotely Operated USVs

3.3.2 Autonomous USVs

3.4 Other UMVs Market 2015-2026



4 Analysis of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 UMVs for Commercial Application: North America Market 2015-2026

4.3 UMVs for Scientific Research: North America Market 2015-2026

4.4 UMVs for Defense & Security: North America Market 2015-2026

4.5 UMVs for Other Applications: North America Market 2015-2026



5 Analysis of North America Market by Propulsion System

5.1 Market Overview by Propulsion System

5.2 Mechanical Systems

5.3 Electric System

5.4 Other Systems



6 North America Market 2015-2026

6.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2 U.S. Market

6.3 Canadian Market



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of North America Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



