Neuromation Named a 2019 Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies by Gartner

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuromation , the leading platform for Enterprise AI transformation, today announced that it was named a Cool Vendor in Gartner, Inc.’s 2019 Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies report. According to the report, “Artificial intelligence core technologies are being democratized in myriad ways. IT leaders can consider the Cool Vendors outlined in this research to help address their AI skills gap, utilize synthetic training data, and leverage augmented intelligence to enable AI initiatives.”

Despite burgeoning interest in AI, it hasn’t been easily accessible for many businesses. There are few general tools to organize data at scale and the initial setup of AI architecture can be extremely expensive. Because well-organized datasets, adequate computing infrastructure, and the necessary talent requirements are the backbone of AI, it has proven out of reach for certain businesses that could benefit from its massive competitive advantages. Neuromation was built with the needs of everyday IT and product development users in mind and provides everything needed to kickstart an AI project, from datasets to basic architectures. The company’s mission is to mitigate the disparity in AI adoption by providing businesses of any size with the right tools and resources to refine their initiatives.

The Neuromation Platform, or neu.ro, is a best-in-class AI development platform that is designed to accelerate the work of machine learning engineers and AI researchers. The Platform provides seamless provisioning of cloud environments, empowers collaboration of distributed teams, runs on multiple cloud based infrastructure environments, and offers the state of the art in ML toolsets.

“We believe our recognition in Gartner’s Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies report is a testament to our continued success as a leading provider of AI services and products for enterprise companies around the world,” said Constantine Goltsev at Neuromation. “Neuromation is proud to make AI accessible to a wide range of businesses.”

Subscribers can access the report here: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3913638/cool-vendors-in-ai-core-technologies

Gartner, Cool Vendors in AI Core Technologies, Shubhangi Vashisth et al., 16 May 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Neuromation

Neuromation is a recognized leader in Enterprise AI enabling companies to develop world-class AI solutions through a streamlined developer platform and custom AI services. Founded in 2017, the company’s mission is to empower Enterprise AI transformation. To learn more, visit Neuromation.io .

Media Contact:

Suzanne Block

E: neuromation@merrittgrp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.