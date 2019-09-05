Associa Chicagoland Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at University Center in Chicago, IL.



The event will host Associa Chicagoland community association managers, Linda Tsacalides and Donna Ciota, and Kerry Bartell, principal attorney from Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit, discussing important industry topics.



The presentations will include the following information:





Proactive measures for communities

How to handle complaints

How to amend your Declaration

Adopting new rules

“Associa Chicagoland understands the value of an educated board, and how equipping them with the resources, skills, and training they need is important to meet the complex range of demands facing each community,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Attendees will learn essential board member skills, be able to ask questions and engage with the professionals who can guide them every step of the way. We encourage all current and potential board members to resister and participate.”



Please REGISTER to attend.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



