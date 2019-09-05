Outlook on the Japanese Private School Market to 2025 - Number of Schools, Student Enrollment, Average Cost Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Private School Market, Type, Revenue & Enrollment, Regions (Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Nagoya, Saporo, Others), and Schools" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of Japan's Private School Market.



Japan is a nation where private educational organizations are widespread. Japan has a unique private school setup. The growth of private educational organizations at the various educational stages is highly distinct. The percentage of learners enrolling in private educational organizations is exceptionally large at both pre-school and higher education levels.

A high-end nursery or personal class can cost US$ 1,000 a month readily, more than three times the average. In 2017, 77,453 students across Japan were registered in private primary schools, up 15% from 2000. Japan Private School Market is expected to be more than US$ 52 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



The primary reasons for growth are that as most of the children's mothers are working, and, the nation is experiencing a decrease in the birth rate. So, having only one or two children frees up money for many couples to invest more in premium education, which they hope will put their children on a path to the top schools of the nation. While getting into schools, in particular, may be simpler for younger generations, but more candidates may end up attempting to fit in the best.



Kindergarten School market dominates Japan Private School Market



Japan Private School Market is segmented into Kindergartens, Elementary School, Lower Secondary Schools, Upper Secondary Schools, School for Special Needs, Others (Crams Schools or Juku and miscellaneous schools. Kindergarten School market dominates the Japan Private School market.



Kindergarten School and Upper Secondary School are leading in Enrollment in the Japan Private School Market



Based on enrollments, Japan Private School market is segmented into Kindergartens, Elementary School, Lower Secondary Schools, Upper Secondary Schools, School for Special Needs, Others (Crams Schools or Juku, miscellaneous schools. Kindergarten and Upper Secondary School are top two leading in enrollment in the Japan Private School market.



Tokyo Region holds an impressive share in the Japan Private School Market



In this report, we have categorized the Japan Private School market into six regions; Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, and others. It is anticipated that the Tokyo region plays a significant role in the Japan Private School market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Schools Revenue covered in this research report



New International School of Japan, Kanto International Senior High School, Keika Gakuen, International School of the Sacred Heart, Tokyo International School, Nishimachi International School are some of the top schools operating in Japan. All the schools have been studied on their annual revenue.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Japan Private School (2014 - 2025)

4.1 Market

4.2 Number of Schools

4.3 Student Enrollment

4.4 Average Cost Analysis



5. Market Share - Japan Private School (2014 - 2025)

5.1 By School Type

5.2 By Region (Cities)



6. Volume Share - Japan Private School (2014 - 2025)

6.1 By Enrollment of Students

6.2 By School Type



7. Market & Number of Schools - Japan Private School Type (2014 - 2025)

7.1 Kindergarten

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Number of Schools

7.2 Elementary School

7.3 Lower Secondary School

7.4 Upper Secondary School

7.5 School for Special Needs

7.6 Others



8. Enrollment of Students - Japan Private School (2014 - 2025)

8.1 Kindergarten

8.2 Elementary School

8.3 Lower Secondary School

8.4 Upper Secondary School

8.5 School for Special Needs

8.6 Others



9. Region - Japan Private School Market (2014 - 2025)

9.1 Tokyo

9.2 Yokohama

9.3 Osaka

9.4 Nagoya

9.5 Sapporo

9.6 Others



10. Schools Revenue - Comparative Analysis Japan Private Schools (2018)



11. Growth Drivers

11.1 Rising Demand for more and Better Education

11.2 Japanese schools step up English Lessons



12. Challenges

12.1 Private School Costs Triple Public Education Level through High School



