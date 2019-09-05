National Weight Loss Franchise Partners with MTBC

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT and revenue cycle management solutions, announced that Medi-Weightloss Franchising, USA, LLC, a premier national medical weight loss provider has partnered with MTBC.

“We’re excited to welcome Medi-Weightloss® and its more than 90 clinics that span over 28 states to the MTBC family,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC’s CEO. He continued, “We are pleased to be one of only two approved vendors for the provision of revenue cycle management and practice management services to Medi-Weightloss franchisees.”

“Medi-Weightloss providers are determined to help their clients make the change to a healthy lifestyle. Partnering with MTBC as an approved vendor, our clinicians can utilize MTBC’s full-suite of services to support them in providing this life-changing care to our patient population,” said Edward Kaloust, Founder/CEO of Medi-Weightloss. He continued, “We are excited to build this relationship and leverage the services MTBC provides to our franchisees.”

MTBC will provide Medi-Weightloss franchises with their end-to-end revenue cycle management services, along with certain value added services. This will enable providers to improve the efficiency of their clinics while providing quality care to their patients.

To learn more about MTBC, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

To learn more about Medi-Weightloss, please visit www.mediweightloss.com.



About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

Follow MTBC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.

bkorn@mtbc.com



Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.