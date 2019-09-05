Computex Technology Solutions Named Largest Cybersecurity Firm

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex Technology Solutions (“Computex”) is delighted to announce the Houston Business Journal named Computex the largest Houston-area cybersecurity company in 2019. The list can be viewed in its entirety by clicking here or going to the Houston Business Journal’s website.



“Cybersecurity is a huge focus area for Computex because it now influences every IT decision our customers make,” said Executive Vice President, Faisal Bhutto. “Being named the top cybersecurity provider in Houston just goes to show how our investments in cybersecurity have paid off. Whether it means adding new hardware/software to an environment to extensive penetration testing, or actively threat hunting from our Houston based Security Operations Center, we continue to push the envelope on cybersecurity services.”

Computex continues to forge ahead in the cybersecurity arena—because standing still means losing ground to cyber criminals.

“We started ramping up our investment in cybersecurity years ago when we realized our customers needed to build security in every IT investment they make,” said Computex Chairman & CEO, Sam Haffar. “Delighting our customers means ensuring that their IT environment remains secure and that any breach is detected, mitigated, and remediated as soon as possible. I’m very proud of our team for being the best cybersecurity firm in Houston, and this recognition is an affirmation of everything Computex stands for.”

Computex’s cybersecurity division is headed up by Alex Vasquez, who attributes this award to the depth of knowledge across the entire Computex engineering base.

“I am consistently amazed by the level of expertise across our entire cybersecurity team,” said Director of Cybersecurity, Alex Vasquez. “They are truly the best in their field, and this award validates our continual efforts to help secure each customer’s IT environment from cyber criminals and bad actors.”

About Computex

Computex Technology Solutions is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 30 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services & innovative solutions. At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers’ problems.

Computex Press Contact:

Salim Gheewalla

Manager, Marketing & Alliances

713.780.7580

sgheewalla@computex.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.