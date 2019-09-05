Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education Release 2020 U.S. College Rankings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education (THE) today released their fourth annual ranking of the top U.S. colleges and universities.



The WSJ/THE College Rankings covers more than 800 U.S. colleges and universities. With this in mind, the Journal has introduced a new tool that allows students to compare the strengths and weaknesses of schools side-by-side.

The rankings also include the Journal’s interactive tool that allows any of the four main factors in the overall ranking to be reweighted, so that the ranking reflects what’s most important to each student or parent. Those four factors are student outcomes, academic resources, how well schools engage students and the diversity of students and staff.

The WSJ/THE College Rankings top ten overall schools for 2020 are:

1. Harvard University

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Yale University

4. University of Pennsylvania

5. California Institute of Technology

5. Princeton University (tie for 5th)

7. Brown University

7. Stanford University (tie for 7th)

9. Cornell University

10. Duke University

The full list appears as a special report in Thursday’s issue of The Wall Street Journal and is available, with the interactive tool, at: WSJ.com/collegerankings .

"We're delighted to again provide prospective students the tools and information they can use to make the most informed choices possible when pursuing college,'' said Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Matt Murray. "The ability to customize our WSJ/THE rankings to specific, individual goals sets us even further apart from other rankings and sharpens the decision-making process."

“The THE/WSJ College Rankings are unique in putting the voice of the student at their very heart,” said Chief Knowledge Officer at Times Higher Education Phil Baty. “We use surveys of tens of thousands of current students to tell prospective students what it is really like on campus: how much contact time with instructors they can expect, how challenging the course is and how they are encouraged to apply their learning. We then complement this information with hard data on what the course delivers in terms of successful outcomes and future prospects.”

Methodology

The full methodology behind The WSJ/THE College Rankings is available here .

