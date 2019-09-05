TruStone Home Mortgage Servicing Portfolio Reaches $1 Billion

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Minn., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that the servicing portfolio of its mortgage division, TruStone Home Mortgage, surpassed $1 billion in July 2019. The servicing portfolio includes more than 5,500 loans, and both the size of the portfolio and the number of loans serviced have more than doubled in the last five years.



TruStone Home Mortgage manages all areas of servicing home loans for its members, from collecting payments to managing escrow accounts, and its experienced staff helps members with loan related questions or concerns. The company services the majority of first mortgages it originates and supports its members to ensure they have assistance through the home-buying process by trained service professionals. As a division of a Minnesota-based credit union, its focus is on serving the Midwest market so money is reinvested in local communities.

“TruStone Home Mortgage has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years,” said Nathan Grunzke, Executive Vice President of Operations at TruStone Home Mortgage. “The $1 billion benchmark is a significant milestone for the credit union and its commitment to serving our members and our communities.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota and is celebrating 80 years of supporting local communities. It is Minnesota’s third largest credit union with assets of $1.4 billion, as of July 31, 2019. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org .

About TruStone Home Mortgage

TruStone Home Mortgage is a division of TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union that provides mortgage financing throughout the Midwest. To learn more about the mortgage products and services offered, visit TruStoneHomeMortgage.com.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org



